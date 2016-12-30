IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will give you some remarkable insights into the workings of the world you inhabit. While others are being so blatantly deceived you will be applying your mind to make your life more comfortable and secure.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you think is a fact today may not look like a fact tomorrow, so don’t fall into the trap of thinking that nothing can possibly go wrong. According to the planets it might be best to leave things as they are for the time being.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There seems to be a fair bit of confusion in the air at the moment and you can’t work out whether to move forward or move back. Only you can decide but have you considered there might be another option available to you? Don’t move at all!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have something to hide you will have to come up with all sorts of stories and excuses over the next 24 hours. It might be smarter to own up to whatever mistake you have made, pay the penalty and quickly move on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, it can be tiresome having to spell out in words of three syllables or less what you expect of other people but what is the alternative? If you want them to know what you are talking about you will need to simplify your message.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to think again about something which up until now has been working okay. The fact that it has started to go wrong is a clear indication that changes need to be made. Better you make them now than later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why do you keep telling yourself that you are not good enough, that you don’t have what it takes to reach the top? Most likely it’s because you secretly fear being in the spotlight. Like it or not success and public recognition go hand in hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your views on certain issues may seem fixed but over the next few days they will undergo an unexpected U-turn. Fortunately you are not the sort who finds it hard to admit that you got it wrong. It’s human nature to make mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A business or professional relationship is going through so much turmoil at the moment that you really have no idea what is going to happen next. There is no need to worry though. Give it time and it will sort itself out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you were hoping was going to occur is not now going to happen, at least not for a while, so you need to adjust both your expectations and your ambitions. In future, keep your aims flexible and don’t make so many promises to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be a creature of habit but what occurs today, tomorrow and during the first few weeks of the new year will force you to accept that changes are going to happen whether you want them to or not. And yes, you will have to change too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets you need to take a radically different approach in certain important areas of your life, so don’t dismiss out of hand what a friend or loved one tells you today. Their perspective may be superior to your own narrow viewpoint.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to let go of something that you have come to rely on to an unhealthy extent. The best way to go about it is to find something you will enjoy to replace it with first. The last thing you want is to leave a gap in your life.

