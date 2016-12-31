IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your powers of perception will get a huge boost over the coming year, giving you an advantage over your rivals. Your ability to look ahead and see opportunities before they arrive will seem almost supernatural to some. To you though it’s quite natural.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something has been gnawing away at your confidence for some time and you really need to deal with it. If you face up to what you fear the most you will quickly find it has no real power over you. Make that your focus this weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to let your rivals know that you are not the sort of person who can be taken for granted. A Mars-Neptune link will encourage you to turn the tables on them in some way. No way are they going to get rich at your expense.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about trying to impress important people with words and do something tangible that makes them sit up and take notice. Mars in the career area of your chart means this is no time to hold back – show the world what you are capable of.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Most likely you want nothing more than to be left alone with your thoughts and those who know you well will give you the space you need. Those who don’t know you well will soon discover there are times when it pays to stay out of your way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

How do you get over a habit or an obsession of some kind? You have tried denying yourself, to no real effect, so why not go to the other extreme and indulge your desires? Too much of a good thing can sometimes put you off it for life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A relationship has reached a turning point and now you must decide what to do about it. You may not want to bring your association to an end but if its problems keep getting bigger you may have no other choice. Give it some thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Focus on the big picture and let other people take care of the details. Your main task now is to keep the project you are working on moving in generally the right direction. Think of yourself as the admiral of the ship, not just an engineer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you can be too cautious for your own good and at other times you can be too reckless for your own good. This weekend you appear to be in one of your “Don’t worry, be happy!” moods – and the consequences could be interesting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to confront a situation that may be painful for you personally today, but if you don’t it will only get worse. Be ruthless and finish it so it never bothers you again. Then turn your face to the future and move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something will happen that makes you wonder if certain people really are as stupid as they seem. If it appears they are being deliberately provocative you have every right to deal harshly with them. You don’t have to play their silly games.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to sort out a money or business issue that has been causing you major problems. It may be that you have to make cutbacks in your spending, some of which will be painful, but in the long-term you’ll be so glad you did.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in your sign combines with your ruling planet Neptune this weekend, making it easy for you to see behind cover-ups and smokescreens and find out what is really going on. It’s as you suspected: Someone has been trying to trick you.

