IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to make a complete break with the past. A major phase in your life is coming to a close and a new one is beginning, so put yesterday’s fears behind you and focus on your bright new future. Decide who and what you want to be, then live it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you stay on the course you are already on. Others may try to persuade you to try something different and you are not averse to a bit of adventure but on this occasion you must stick with what you know.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no need to be hostile in your dealings with other people. Even if they are the ones who are being needlessly aggressive it will pay you to smile sweetly, talk softly and make a point of being friendly. There is no percentage in confrontation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Venus, planet of harmony, moving into the sympathetic sign of Aquarius this week you can be as adventurous as you please and know that nothing bad will come of it. Forget about yesterday’s failures, it’s only tomorrow’s triumphs that count.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Money may be tight at the moment but that is no reason to deny yourself the good things in life. On the contrary, you will feel a lot happier over the next few days if you splash out a bit. But only a bit – you haven’t won the lottery!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by being a bit more romantic. As Venus, planet of love, moves into the relationship area of your chart later in the week even the smallest show of affection could have significant benefits.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need help then ask for it. It may annoy you that you cannot solve a problem on your own but even a Virgo has days when the old brain matter seems to switch off. No one will think any the less of you if you request assistance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been working so hard of late that you may have neglected the fun things, and that is something you need to put right. Venus, your ruler, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart in midweek, so get ready to party.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens during the first half of the coming week will convince you that your most important objectives can only be reached if you meet others halfway. If you make an effort to do that then the second half of the week could be spectacular.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Chances are you will make important decisions based purely on instinct over the next few days. The good news is those decisions will be right. The even better news is that you will so enjoy acting on impulse that you start doing it more often.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to calm down a bit after the recent chaos and confusion. Once you have caught your breath you can decide if what happened was serious or, more likely, that it was all a bit of a joke. Next time, don’t get carried away so easily.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Take your pleasures where you find them and forget about all the serious things you still have to take care of. As Venus moves into your sign this week you have every right and every reason to indulge your whims and fancies. Love, laugh and be happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn that your emotions could get the better of you over the coming week. However, now that you know that you can take steps to counter any negative repercussions that might result from it. Practise saying “sorry” in front of a mirror.

