IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep your emotions and your money as far apart as possible over the coming 12 months. There may be occasions when you feel sorry for certain people but you must not let it affect your judgment – or you will soon be feeling sorry for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are on the move today you can be sure that something surprising will happen, something that will test your ability to adapt to evolving circumstances. Be flexible and be ready to change your mind about something if you realize you are wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be rather self-indulgent today – and you have every reason to be. There have been numerous occasions of late when you should have treated yourself but for one reason or another did not, so all you are doing is balancing the cosmic books. Enjoy!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must find a way to bring some kind of romantic or domestic quarrel to an end, even if it means having to admit that you were in the wrong. This is one of those feuds that is not worth the time and energy it takes to keep going.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone asks you to take on new responsibilities over the next 24 hours you must say ‘No’. Let others know right from the start that you are simply too busy to help them out at the moment. Tell them you might be free some time next year!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although you seem confident, deep down you are worried that you are out of your depth and about to make a mess of something that everyone thinks you are good at. So what if you do? You’re a Leo – you’ll bluff your way out of trouble as always.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t get frustrated if you are unable to push ahead with a project that means a lot to you, because what happens between now and the turn of the year will give you new targets to aim for and new mountains to climb. You’re still moving up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are in one of those moods when you just cannot be bothered to make much of an effort. In which case you will have no right to complain if what happens is not to your liking. Come on Libra you can do better than this. Get motivated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

So many things are changing in your world now that it’s only natural you are a bit nervous. But don’t get so nervous that you freeze completely. A little bit of inner tension can be good, but too much can stifle your ability to think and act.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste time trying to explain to friends and family members what you are trying to do because they won’t understand. The only thing that matters now is that you have the confidence to act, even if you have no choice but to act alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more your critics say that certain things cannot be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. Just make sure you are not being manipulated by rivals who know how to push your emotional buttons. It could be they are bluffing you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make a conscious effort to overlook other people’s faults and failings today. You won’t win friends and influence people if you keep pointing out where they are going wrong. Focus on their good points for a change, even if you need to make them up!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a lot of anticipation in the air at the moment and if you are smart you can use it to further your own ends. If nothing else others will be too busy with their own affairs to cast a critical eye over what you are doing.

