IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have no end of dreams in your head but when are you going to start doing the things that will make them come true? For best results, don’t make plans and don’t set schedules. If you live in and for the day success will soon be yours.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why are you afraid to tell the world about your big idea? Is it because you fear what their reaction might be? That suggests, does it not, that you are not yet convinced that it’s as good as it could be. Give it a bit more thought today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The truth is the truth even if it hurts, so if what you hear pains you today you must get past it quickly and decide what action needs to be taken. The truth might hurt less if you could accept that no one is perfect – not even you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep things simple and refuse to be rushed. The more complicated you allow your life to get the more confused you will become – and that makes you an easy target for those who want to profit at your expense. Err on the side of caution.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be able to explain why you distrust a certain person but you know deep down that you must not take anything they tell you at face value. Always trust what your inner voice tells you, even if it means you risk losing a friend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more someone tries to convince you that something is true the more you should be on your guard. Facts and figures can be interpreted in a number of ways, especially where business issues are concerned, so make sure you look beyond the obvious.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must deliver on what you promised, because if you fail to come up with the goods your reputation will head south in no time. Also, don’t let your imaginings carry you away. If your head is in the air, keep your feet on the ground.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can, if you wish, pretend that you cannot see what is going on in front of you but if you do your conscience will nag at you until you do something about it. You know what you must do when an injustice takes place – so do it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may annoy you that certain people are being so evasive but does it really matter? The planets urge you to forget about what other people might think and listen to your own thoughts for a change. You already know what needs to be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The best way to impress people, at home and at work, is to be straight with them, so stick to the facts. What you have to say may not be what they want to hear but it’s the truth that matters, not keeping their fragile egos happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Changes on the work front may be unsettling but they are not as negative as you fear, so don’t overreact. Your mental state has a direct effect on your physical well-being, so try not to worry about things over which you have no control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will meet someone today whose opinions are about as far away from your own as it is possible to get. You have as much chance of changing their beliefs as they have of changing yours – none – so agree to disagree and move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be a serious clash of viewpoints on the domestic front over the next 24 hours. If you are smart you will simply refuse to get drawn into any kind of argument. If you are not so smart, the fallout could be spectacular.

