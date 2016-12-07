IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have plenty to say for yourself over the coming 12 months and some of it is sure to upset important people. Don’t let that stop you. The world needs people who are not afraid to speak up for what they believe. The world needs you!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Moderation is the key to success now, especially when dealing with people in positions of power. Pluto in the career area of your chart warns if you go too far or make claims or promises you cannot fulfill you could seriously damage your reputation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars, planet of ambition, is urging you to be forceful, but others aspects warn if you come on too strong you could scare off friends and colleagues whose help you are going to need. You must get the balance right: be dynamic without being destructive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Mars-Uranus link means you could go over the top without realizing what you are doing. What seems like perfectly acceptable behaviour to you may not be acceptable to those on the receiving end, so try to see your actions through their eyes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will make up your mind about things very quickly today and once you have made a decision you won’t go back on it. Which could be costly if your decisions about money matters and business issues turn out to be wrong. Get a second opinion.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to face up to the fact that you have only limited control over what is taking place in your environment. You will just have to accept that some situations are too big and too complex for even your forceful personality to make an impression on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The danger today is that you will do too much and exhaust yourself. Yes, you need to step up a gear, but you must do it in stages rather than all in one go. Think of your health, not only your physical health but your mental health too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who stands in your way today is unlikely to be standing for long. A Mars-Uranus link makes you extremely assertive, even aggressive, but try to realize that not all of life’s problems can be solved through the application of brute strength.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The next 24 hours will be challenging, so promise yourself now that you won’t lose your cool. You will impress people more if you stay calm and refuse to react to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. And you can still plot your revenge in secret!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t run away from a problem just because you are not sure how to handle it. The planets indicate that if you put on a brave face and deal with as best you can you may be surprised how easily a solution can be found. There’s no need to panic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone has stretched your patience to the limit and now you are determined to hit back. Which is understandable, of course, but the planets warn if you start a fight now it may not end for a very long time. Seriously, is it worth it?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Mars, planet of ambition, moving through your sign you honestly believe that all things are possible – and indeed they are – but that is not an invitation to just charge ahead blindly. Think before you act or the consequences could be embarrassing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to believe that someone has got it in for you but is there any real evidence to back up your fears? Probably not. Play it safe by all means but don’t spend all your time looking over your shoulder for an enemy who does not exist.

