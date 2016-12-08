IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will be both profitable and pleasurable and if you can get rid of those lingering guilt feelings it could be one of the best years ever. What have you got to regret? Whatever it is just leave it behind and move on to a brighter future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Jupiter moving through your sign you will have no trouble getting the support of colleagues and loved ones. This is a great time for one-to-one relationships of all kinds, both personal and professional. Make the most of it while you can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Focus on quality rather than quantity, both at home and at work. You may be tempted to take on more duties and responsibilities but that is a recipe for disaster. Do one thing really well rather than 10 things poorly, or even moderately.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be amazingly dynamic today and tomorrow and over the weekend. Be careful though that you do not exhaust yourself. Set your sights high but don’t try to do everything at once. No matter how fit you feel you will burn yourself out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to make important decisions for people who rely on you, the kind of decisions that will shape their lives for years to come. Don’t worry that the welfare of loved ones is in your hands – fate has put you in this position for a reason.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will face a number of challenges over the next few days and running away from them is not an option. According to the planets your life is in a bit of a rut at the moment and you must do something to get out of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You never like having to turn people away but according to the planets that is exactly what you must do today – unless you want to work yourself into the ground. Whatever you might think you owe other people, you owe more to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is nothing you cannot do while Jupiter, planet of good fortune, remains in your sign. The omens are remarkably positive now, so decide what it is you need to possess, then go out and get it. Yes, it really is as simple as that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to start something new today but before you do you should ask yourself if this is really the right time for it. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means it might be wiser to finish what you have already started.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t take kindly to being told where you are going wrong today, but the planets warn you have only a limited grasp of what is going on and what others tell you will be needed to complete the picture. Don’t let your ego get in the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been a bit too generous in recent weeks and certain people have taken advantage of the situation. Now you must go right the other way and take back what belongs to you. If others don’t like it, that’s just too bad.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You should be aiming higher than you have ever aimed before. If there is something new you would like to start, something that excites you, now is the time to stop dreaming about it and start doing the things that will make it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not like it when things change without warning but you won’t have much say in the matter over the next 24 hours. Not all change is bad though, so maybe you should embrace what is happening – who knows, it might do you good.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error