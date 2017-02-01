IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if you alone hold certain views and opinions but actually a lot of people agree with you. Your task over the coming 12 months is to reach out to those who, like you, would like to change the world for the better. Together you can win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because someone occupies a position of power does not mean you have to do what they say. In fact, if you get the chance today you must speak up and let them know that you are unhappy with the current situation. Others will follow your lead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have made no end of sacrifices for the people you love but today you must insist that they give you the time and the space you need to get your head together. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can pretend that you don’t care what others are saying about you but deep down you do. Do you take their criticisms to heart? Or do you cross them off your friendship list? Find out why they are being so negative about you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If self-belief is half the battle then you are clearly on the winning side. However, while the planets indicate that you don’t lack for confidence you may need a bit more common sense if you are to make the most of your opportunities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point planning too far ahead, either in your personal life or your career. In fact, you should be tying up loose ends at the moment, not creating new ones. There will be a time for making plans but that time is still a little way off.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to get angry about things that you do not have the power to change. You should instead be channelling your energy into areas where you can have a positive effect. Negative emotions never solve anything, even when they are justified.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The whole world knows that you are capable of bigger and better things, so why do you doubt it yourself? The sun in your fellow air sign of Aquarius urges you to follow your instincts and use your talents to make a better life for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem unable to decide whether to get serious about a new relationship or whether to keep it on a level where you don’t have to get too emotionally involved. For now just go with the flow and enjoy it for what it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A friend will offer what sounds like good advice today but if your sixth sense tells you to be cautious you would be wise to keep your distance. That applies to all areas but especially to financial matters. You can’t afford to take a loss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone lets you down today you must not let them see how annoyed you are. If they know they have irritated you they might be tempted to do it again just for the fun of it. Smile sweetly even though you are raging inside.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are in two minds about whether to push ahead with a project that is going to take a lot of hard work, or take things easy so you can start something even better at a later date. The best course of action is inaction – for now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point pretending that you are not upset by someone’s actions because everyone can see that you are. Either you forgive and forget or you see to it that they suffer as much as they have made you suffer. Make your choice soon.

