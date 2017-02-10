IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Speak softly and let others know what a reasonable and agreeable person you can be. Your way with words will convince those whose opinions are the opposite of your own that a way of getting along, and even working together, can easily be found.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The most important thing now is that you bite your tongue and keep what you were planning to say to yourself. The approaching eclipse warns that if you give your opinion where it is not wanted you will be the target of much criticism yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may have big plans career-wise but the planets warn there are other matters you need to deal with first. Chief among these is your family situation: if you don’t get certain people on your side your ambitions may never get off the ground.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t say too much over the next few days, not while there is a lunar eclipse in the communications sector of your chart. You may know what you mean but others will be confused, which in turn will make them angry. Silence is golden.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You must not allow yourself to be rushed into making a decision about a money matter or business issue. That sense of urgency you feel has most likely been created by those who want you to act because they expect it to benefit them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your grasp of the facts may not be as strong as you think today and over the weekend, so steer clear of situations where you are expected to make a quick decision. Yes, your self-belief is functioning normally, but common sense may be out of order.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Because the approaching eclipse takes place in the most sensitive area of your chart it may feel as if you have lost your way a bit. Take a few deep breaths, rid your mind of negative thoughts and give the world time to come back into focus.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The quicker you want to get things done today the slower those around you will move, which is sure to be frustrating. Maybe though you should take the hint and take it easy for a day or two. You don’t have to do it all at once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You appear to be having second thoughts about taking on a new responsibility, which means you will have to explain yourself to someone in a position of authority today or over the weekend. Be true to yourself but don’t expect to be popular.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Saturn in your sign will give you the toughness you need to lay down the law but it must be for the right reasons. If others sense that you are playing games with them they will almost certainly rebel. Do you really want to waste time fighting?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You need to admit that you were wrong about something. If you continue to be stubborn and claim that you are not at fault the long-term financial repercussions could be damaging. Even a smart Capricorn like you makes mistakes once in a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Lunar eclipses are rarely easy and because the current one falls in your opposite sign of Leo, partnership issues could be a problem over the next few days. Whatever other people say and do you MUST keep your cool. If you get angry you’ve lost.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

According to the planets you have been holding on to a routine or a way of doing things that is well past its sell-by date and what happens today will convince you to replace it with something better. Surely you don’t enjoy being so out of touch?

