IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If there is something you desire, something you wish to make your own, you can get it over the coming year, but only if you are open about what it is you are after. The less you hide the more likely it is you will reach your goals.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What seemed like a good idea yesterday may turn out to be anything but this weekend, so be on your guard and be ready to change your plans if necessary. Not even you can see all possible outcomes, so don’t be too rigid in your approach.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It may be tempting to withhold your affection from someone who has let you down but will that make the situation better or worse? You need to get past your feelings of betrayal and accept that even loved ones sometimes make silly mistakes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something is worrying you but most likely it has no grounding in reality, so seize back control of your imagination and, if possible, talk the situation over with someone you trust. Their advice will soon have you feeling good about yourself again.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you let people get away with things they do not deserve to get away with this weekend you will regret it later. Let others know there is a price to be paid for trying to push you around – and it’s not a price that will make them happy.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Sometimes the best way to deal with an emotional problem is to ignore it completely and that is what you must do this weekend. The lunar eclipse in your sign means you need to rise above negative feelings and focus on positive outcomes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will have to go back and take care of something that should have been dealt with a long time ago. Most likely you avoided confronting it because you feared it would tear you apart emotionally but it’s really not that bad – so deal with it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Plans you made concerning an outing with friends will have to be revised in the light of new information. Don’t let anyone persuade you that it is okay to carry on as before because deep down you know it isn’t true, and your inner voice never lies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Try not to give too much away about your plans and ambitions this weekend. A lunar eclipse in the career area of your chart warns you must take nothing for granted. Just because a promise is written down on paper does not mean it will be kept.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Some of your old fears and worries will resurface over the next 48 hours but this is only a passing phase, so don’t let it get to you. In a matter of days you will realize that nothing can hurt you, least of all your overactive imagination.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to believe that if you don’t grab your share of the spoils quickly there may soon be nothing left. Even if it were true, which it is not, you are advised not to be greedy – there will be more than enough to go around this weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Events may be spiralling out of control at the moment but there is no need to be anxious. Once everyone has calmed down a bit you will be able to see the path you are supposed to take. Like it or not you have to be a leader.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to think again about something you decided on in recent weeks, especially if your conclusion was made in haste. It’s not often in life you get a second chance, so make the most of it – your well-being, physical and mental, could depend on it.

