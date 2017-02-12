IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will take everyone by surprise over the coming 12 months by turning your hand to a creative endeavour that you have shown no interest in before. The fact that you are a complete novice at what you are doing will, strangely, work in your favor.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Money, status and power may be important but few things are more valuable than friendship. The planets warn that because you have so many other matters on your mind you are taking one particular friendship for granted. Time to tighten up your act.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have used up so much energy in recent weeks that you now feel drained. Make it your priority over the next few days to slow down and recharge both your physical and emotional batteries. You don’t have to prove yourself every minute of every day.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You have been dreaming a lot of late, but that’s okay. Chances are you will get the opportunity to make at least some of those dreams come true a week or so from now when the sun changes signs. What you dream of today you will be doing tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may have to wait a week or so before you get the chance to turns your ideas into actions but the wait will work in your favour. The more you think and plan now the easier it will be to actually do something from the 18th onward.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if partners and colleagues are a bit obstructive as the new week begins – it is only a passing phase. Treat it as an opportunity to show how patient and relaxed you can be. Others will be impressed by your ability to rise above petty things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You won’t be amused if you are stopped from doing what you want to be doing, but later on you will thank your lucky stars that you were forced to stay where you are. There are things going on behind the scenes that will work in your favour.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

No matter what difficulties you may encounter over the next few days you will take them all in your stride. The sun in Aquarius has a hugely positive influence on your outlook on life. You won’t see changes as setbacks but as opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

This can be a tough time of year for Scorpios but already it is coming to an end. A week from now your world will be a place of love and laughter again. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer by the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you do not know how to do something yourself then you must get expert assistance. If you try to muddle through you will most likely make the situation even worse than it was before, so forget about the cost and get professional help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There will be more than one claim on your time and your energy over the next few days – don’t exhaust yourself by trying to keep everyone happy. Do one job at a time and if others complain about it send them to the back of the line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

After the exertions of recent weeks you might be tempted to slow down a bit but the planets say you should put in even more effort over the next few days. Tuesday’s sun-Saturn link will bring an important project to a successful conclusion.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The planets indicate that what you do for friends, family and even strangers over the next five or six days will be repaid many times over when the sun moves into your sign on the 18th. Others appreciate your help, and the universe appreciates you.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

