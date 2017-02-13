IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will not only succeed but succeed with style this year. You are well aware that in the past you sometimes failed to live up to your potential but this time you intend to prove you have what it takes, not just to the world but to yourself too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You are entitled to your opinions, of course, but you are not entitled to expect that others will listen to them, still less agree with them. Try not to be so thin-skinned that when others reject your claims you take it as a personal insult.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to take command of your own destiny. For too long you have allowed other people to point you this way and that without regard to what you want to be doing. Now you must go right the other way and demand to make your own choices.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will think deeply about life today and the conclusions you reach will have a profound effect on the way you deal with the world. Material matters are important, of course, but they don’t come close to ethical and even spiritual concerns.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you feel the need to scrap everything and start again from scratch you could not pick a better time to do it. Draw up a list of things that are essential to your existence and then junk the rest. You may be surprised how little you need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Friends and colleagues appear to have it all at the moment and it annoys you that you seem to be missing out. But is it really that bad or are you letting your emotions get the better of you? It’s the latter, of course, so lighten up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A job worth doing is a job worth doing well and the sun in the work area of your chart encourages you to give even the smallest of tasks your best shot. What you do for others today you will also in some way be doing for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You must not hesitate to put your own interests first this week. Creatively and artistically the next few days promise to be special but from the 18 onward you will have more mundane matters to deal with. Build something that lasts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is no point getting upset about issues over which you have no control. What happens today may be annoying but you need to stay calm and deal with the reality of the situation. Above all, don’t let stupid people get under your skin.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will be on the move over the next few days and that’s good. Just make sure you return to your starting point by Friday at the latest, because after that you will have more pressing matters to deal with, especially on the home front.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun in the money area of your chart will help you financially over the next 24 hours but don’t spend what you make as soon as the cash reaches your pocket – save it for later in the month when you will get far better value for money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

With the sun moving through your sign you believe that all things are possible, and even if that is not entirely true it will inspire you to aim high, which must be a good thing. Others will sense your confidence and want to get closer to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You know you have nothing to fear but you cannot shake the feeling that something bad is about to occur. A few days from now your mood will do a 180-degree turn and life won’t scare you any more – in fact it will delight you.

