IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun links with Saturn, planet of restriction, on your birthday this year, compelling you to follow a course that does not initially appeal to you. In the fullness of time, though, you will realize it was by far the best thing that could have happened to you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You are well aware there is an element of risk in what you are about to do but you will do it anyway. You are always prepared to go a little bit further than most other people – it’s one of the things that makes life worth living.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may be entitled to get angry with someone who has let you down but before you do ask yourself if it will make the situation better or worse. It may well be the case that, on this occasion, it is more sensible to forgive and forget.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

According to the planets your best course of action is to take no action at all. Today’s sun-Saturn link means you should keep your head down and let other people take the risks. You can learn, and profit from, their inevitable mistakes.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Yes, of course, you need to work with other people, but that does not mean they have the right to dictate what you do and how you do it. If you are part of a team there must be equality – no one can be bigger or better than anyone else.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be impatient to get on with things but today’s sun-Saturn link suggests that some of the people you have to deal with will be slow in the extreme. Not everyone shares your drive and energy so find more sedate ways to harness their talents.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It would be nice if everyone shared your outlook on life but they don’t and the sooner you come to terms with that fact the better. Avoid discussing issues that you know from experience could lead to a falling out with friends and colleagues.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Make sure you spell out in plain and simple language what it is you are trying to accomplish and make sure everyone who is involved is on the same wavelength too. You won’t have time for explanations or adjustments later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Take care that you don’t say or do anything that might bring a profitable relationship to an end over the next 24 hours. You may be a plain speaker by nature but some people have fragile egos and if you are wise you will take that into account.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Think before you act today, and if there is any doubt in your mind, don’t act at all. Saturn in your sign, linked to the sun, warns this is the wrong time to jump head first into situations you cannot fully control. A little caution is no bad thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It’s not often you are easily parted from your cash but the current cosmic setup warns you may be in a profligate mood. There are plenty of people out there who would like to get rich at your expense. Don’t make it easy for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It’s not wrong to make bold decisions, so long as they are the right decisions. There is more at stake today than you realize, so make sure you know all the facts and don’t let others hurry you into doing things you are not entirely sure about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Everyone takes a wrong turn now and again, even a Pisces, so don’t beat yourself up if you make a mistake that embarrasses you today. The important thing is that you learn from the experience – 99 per cent of people never do.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

