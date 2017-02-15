IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If it’s true that we reap what we sow then you can be sure of a bountiful harvest this year. All the time and effort you put in to helping other people will come back to you in ways you had not anticipated – and which you certainly won’t reject.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You need to be on the ball today, especially on the work front where your ability to cope with stressful situations is being watched closely. Family issues may have to go on the back burner for a while but you’ll have time for them later.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It won’t be long before your luck turns and you can be more open about plans you have been working on in secret for quite a while. The sun’s change of signs on the 18th will encourage you to confide in people who share your vision.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

What happens over the next 24 hours will remind you that it is not where you look but how you look that determines the way the world appears to you. A positive mental attitude is a must if you want to get more joy out of life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t even think of trying to back out of a deal of some kind because even if you are successful it will do your reputation a huge amount of harm. A promise is a promise no matter who you make it to. Your good name must be maintained.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Listen carefully to what a loved one tells you today because even if what they say is not what you want to hear there will be wisdom in their words. You do not have to act on their advice but you should. Don’t let pride stand in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your devotion to duty has not gone unnoticed and someone in a position of authority will reward you between now and the weekend. More importantly they will start to think of you as an equal rather than someone who has to be constantly directed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Even the smallest effort will yield big results over the next 24 hours. Creatively and romantically the sky is the limit, so decide what it is you want most out of life then go after it with laser-like intensity. Expect great things of yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will make efforts above and beyond the call of duty today and tomorrow, and others will be amazed how much work you get done in such a short space of time. You may need a rest later but, for now, go for it 100 per cent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will be much in demand socially over the next few days but choose carefully among the invitations you receive because you won’t have time to grace each and every one of them with your presence. Star quality needs to be rationed!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Make sure you control your emotions over the next 24 hours, especially if a family or financial matter you thought had been resolved rears its ugly head again. It may be a pain but ranting and raving about it won’t help. Nail it this time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What you have to do today may not be what you want to do but if you approach it in the right frame of mind it can still be fun. It can also be used as a springboard to earning more money, if that’s what’s important to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you do things by the book today you won’t go far wrong, but neither will you go far in the estimation of employers and other authority figures. You don’t have to cut corners or tell lies but you do have to be more adventurous.

