IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have never been one for keeping your opinions to yourself and with Mercury in your sign linked to Mars on your birthday you will make a point of speaking your mind over the coming 12 months. You’ll make an impression, and a few enemies.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you need to win someone over to your way of thinking then today’s Mars-Mercury link will help you. Some people will be easy to get through to and some will need serious persuading but you are not the sort to take “No” for an answer.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you need to make a change to your everyday routine then make it immediately. If you don’t update your ways either today or tomorrow the opportunity will pass you by and you will be stuck with a method that is seriously out of date.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You would be the first to admit that you’ve had an easy ride in recent weeks but you know that sooner or later it is going to get harder. Make the most of your freedom now because in a matter of days your independence will be curtailed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your luck will change for the better over the next few days and you will no longer be confused about what it is you should be doing. So many of your problems will fade once you set yourself goals that are simpler to understand and easier to reach.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Let others know what it is you believe and what it is you desire – and what it is you will and will not put up with. Certain people have got the impression that you can be easily manipulated. It’s time you did something to change their minds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone you think you can trust will try to trick you today, so be on your guard and don’t take anything for granted. You should know by now that it is when you feel most relaxed and secure that you are most likely to be cheated.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to push yourself twice as hard to get through the backlog of jobs that need to be done, but is that wise? If you have not cleared your in-tray by the end of the day you are advised to dump it all in the trash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your confidence is high at the moment and will get even higher when the sun moves in your favour at the weekend. Before then make sure you have tied up all loose ends and make sure your plans for the next few weeks are clear in your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will be intimately connected to what is going on around you today – from the news you read to the gossip you hear your finger will be on the pulse. That’s good – it’s about time you got more involved in the wider world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Co-operation is a must today, especially on the work front where your leadership skills will be much in demand. What you do by yourself is important, of course, but what you do with others can and will change the world for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much if you have been unable to decide what to do with your time because Mercury will point you in the right direction and Mars will give you the energy to start, and then finish, whatever project you decide on. Go for it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

So many of the things you have been worrying about are not worth the time or the effort and once you understand that you will find it much easier to focus on what is genuinely important. You are on the cusp of a brand new adventure.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error