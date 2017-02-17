IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that you must focus only on those things that are of genuine importance. What is the long-term goal that means the most to you emotionally? Only do those things that take you at least one step closer to it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Everyone likes to daydream but some people find it hard to distinguish between fantasy and reality – don’t let that happen to you. Keep your feet on the ground and your head out of the clouds over the next few days. Your sanity may depend on it!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Leave yourself plenty of time for social events today and over the weekend. Group activities of all kinds are under excellent stars, so don’t tie yourself down to too many tasks and chores, especially those that mean nothing to you personally.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun’s imminent move into the career area of your chart will make you more assertive than usual, and that’s good. One way or another you will get the chance to move up in the world over the next few weeks – and you must take it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are about to embark on one of the best times of the year and if you are the kind of Cancer who likes to ask questions about life more than a few of them will be answered over the coming weeks. Your worldview will expand dramatically.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Fears and anxieties you thought had been put behind you may return in one form or another over the next few weeks. If you face up to them honestly this time you will overcome them for good. The answers you seek are written on your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Relationships of one sort or another will dominate your world over the next few weeks. Time and again you will be faced with situations that challenge the way you deal with people on a one-to-one basis. Compromise is not an option but essential.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The sun’s upcoming change of signs means you need to get the balance right between your work and your well-being. It’s one thing to be ambitious but quite another to push yourself so hard that you risk some kind of breakdown. Be kind to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

One of the most dynamic times of the year begins for you tomorrow when the sun moves into your fellow water sign of Pisces. It may not be true to say that anything is possible but if you want something enough you will find ways to get it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What happens over the next few days will highlight what you have been doing wrong – and why you must put it right. Most importantly you need to identify areas where you have fallen out with partners and loved ones. You’re on the same side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Opportunities to travel will arise suddenly over the next few weeks, so be ready to move at a moment’s notice. Also, new ideas and insights will encourage you to look at the world around you in ways that may not have been possible before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You have begun many new things in recent weeks while the sun has been in your sign but now you must decide which of them are worth carrying on with. Be ruthless in your judgment – sentiment can be allowed no part in the decision-making process.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

New beginnings are possible at any stage of life and the sun’s move into your sign tomorrow will encourage you to draw a line under the past and start again with no worries, no hang-ups and no obligations. The future is yours to create.

