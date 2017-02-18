IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your main task over the coming 12 months is to find ways to get your big ideas out of your head and into the real world. Dreaming about what you are going to do is the easy part – actually doing them will take focus, commitment and self-control.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart today but that does not mean you will become a more sensitive person. You will however be more sensitive than usual to criticism. What happened to that feisty Aries?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Group activities will assume greater importance this weekend and it is quite likely that you will link up with people who reflect your outlook on life. Together you can accomplish things that might not have been possible to do on your own.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You know what you want and you know how to get it, so what are you waiting for? The sun’s move into the career area of your chart today will bring new opportunities and it won’t be long before you are on your way to the top.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be eager to get started on your latest project but don’t rush in unprepared. You have plenty of time to make your mark, so check that you have not overlooked any small but important details that might trip you up later on.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you are the kind of Leo who rarely gives thought to the financial future then what happens this weekend will impress on you the need to look ahead. That proverbial “rainy day” may be closer than you think. Have you got something saved?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try not to be too assertive this weekend because if you come on stronger than partners and work colleagues think is right you could make a few enemies. Above all, let people in positions of power lead the way. They don’t need your criticism.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You must pay close attention to details today because the smallest of things could set back your plans. A routine that is past its sell-by date could also hold you back. Don’t cling to the past Libra – it’s time to move into the 21st century.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Put fear of failure behind you and strike out in a new direction. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today will give you the push you need and encourage you to start doing what you were born to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try to get closer to people you have somehow drifted apart from in recent months. It would help if you could see things from their perspective. You might be surprised how easy that is – their viewpoint is not so very different from your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

As the sun moves into the most outgoing area of your chart today you will have no trouble at all being sociable, in fact you will be a real party animal. There are times when it is right to be serious about life, but this isn’t one of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Just because the sun leaves your sign today does not mean your luck will turn for the worse. What it does mean though is that you must be a bit more sensible about how you use your time and energy, and on what you spend your money.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign as from today makes you eager to get started on all those schemes you have in your head. Do yourself a favour: Choose just one scheme to begin with and focus on that alone. Don’t exhaust yourself before you have even begun!

