IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Identify the goal that means the most to you then promise yourself that you will go after it with all your heart. You don’t need to make long-term plans or set yourself a series of targets – just get up each and every morning believing that “today’s the day”.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It is even more important than usual that you remain positive at all times and in all situations. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means your ideas will quickly become realities, so they must not in any way be negative. Always be upbeat.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will be in the spotlight over the next few days whether you like it or not. But it is not just about being loved and adored, it is also about showing that your ideas and your way of looking at the world are worth following – and they are.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will be outspoken as only a Gemini can be outspoken this week. Some people won’t be happy about it but that won’t worry you in the slightest. On the contrary, it will make you even more determined to call it as you see it. Be controversial!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Deep down you know it is time to take action, so what are you waiting for? What you begin over the next few weeks will have positive effects for many years to come, so don’t listen to the critics or the cynics, just follow your heart.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you feel you need to make a decision about your long-term financial situation then by all means do so, but make sure you take all the facts into account first. Get the balance right between your head and your heart – then go for it full throttle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Others people will happily heap as much work on your shoulders as they can over the next few days and the sooner you call a halt the better. Don’t worry about letting them down, worry about your own physical, mental and emotional health.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will be put to the test over the next few days and it may be one of the toughest tests you have ever faced. Make sure you stick up for yourself and make sure others know that you are not the kind of person who can be intimidated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There are so many things you want to get started on but common sense tells you to slow down and be selective. Your objective now must be to choose between the many opportunities that are open to you. The less you do the better you will do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Are you happy at home? Hopefully you are because just about everything else in your life depends on it. The sun in the domestic area of your chart will give you the wisdom to look at your family situation with unbiased eyes. Then you must act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun in the area of your chart that governs travel and social activities will open up so many new possibilities and opportunities over the next few weeks. You will go further and have more fun if you bring other people in on your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What you say may be the truth but not everyone can handle the truth, especially when it is delivered in your no-nonsense Aquarian way. Do you make allowances for other people’s sensitivities? You can if you want, but you don’t have to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign at this time of year means you need to decide what it is you want most out of life – and then you must go out and get it. This is not a practice run Pisces, this is the real thing, so get your act together.

