IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only thing that can hold you back over the coming year is self-doubt. For some reason you won’t allow yourself to believe that you are capable of the kind of success you dream of. But you are. The fact that you can imagine it means you can do it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will happen today that makes you wonder if maybe you were a bit hasty in reaching certain conclusions about someone whose way of life is so very different to your own. Maybe they’re not so bad. Maybe it’s time to revise your opinions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times when it feels as if you are at the mercy of other people but there is no point getting uptight about it. This is one of those occasions when you have to sit tight and wait for the cosmic outlook to change – it always does.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You want to start a project that takes you in a radical new direction but today’s Mercury-Jupiter link warns this may not be the best time to venture into areas you don’t know much about. Don’t step outside your comfort zone too quickly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing today is that you stay calm and keep telling yourself that everything will come right in the end – because it will. There is certainly no need to worry about money matters as the tide is already beginning to turn.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The ride may get a bit bumpy today but if you wait for the turbulence to pass you will find you are none the worse for the experience. If others want to get upset that’s up to them – you are under no obligation to follow their lead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t take on any new tasks today because you are doing too much already. The sun in the well-being area of your chart means you must arrange your schedule so you create more rest time for yourself, not so you do more for other people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Progress comes through the clash of ideas and a Mercury-Jupiter link warns that one particular clash could get rather heated today. No matter, it is precisely what you need to get you thinking in a new and, ultimately, more profitable direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

One way or another your world will be rocked by what happens over the next few days. What you must always remember is that change is good for you, that in the long-term everything transforms itself from the lower to the higher.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What happens over the next 24 hours will finally convince you that you have allowed yourself to be lulled into a false sense of security. In the greater scheme of things it’s no big deal but do something about it anyway. Don’t suffer needlessly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are in one of those moods where you want to do everything the hard way, simply to prove that you have what it takes. It could, though, be self-defeating, especially if you take on a task that is beyond your current experience. Go easy on yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some sort of challenge will come your way over the next 24 hours but you will conquer it with ease. Take action quickly and decisively and don’t doubt for a moment that you will succeed – the sun in your sign will guide and protect you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must think things through carefully before making your next move. Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link means there is a danger that you will act hastily and regret it later, so slow down and think carefully about what it is you desire.

