IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your task for the coming 12 months is to do something with the talents you were born with, not just for yourself but for other people too. Don’t make material success the foundation on which everything else is built. Love comes first, money comes later.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

No, the experts do not have all the answers – you do. What you need to know is already there in your mind, not too far below the surface, and if you listen to your inner voice today, and act on what it tells you, success is guaranteed.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

By all means make yourself heard today but remember that in the end it is the message that matters, not how loud you shout about it. People will listen to you if they like what they hear and if what you say comes from the heart.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you have a guilty conscience about something now would be a good time to get it off your chest. You don’t have to make a big scene about it, just let certain people know that you regret what you said. You’ll feel better for it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have so much to look forward to, so why are you still concerned about what happened in the past? Take it as read that your luck has changed for the better and that you can and you must now move on. The future is bright.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to show certain people that you can live up to their expectations but is that wise? You are who you are for a reason and trying to be someone else is an exercise in futility. Be the best kind of person you already are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will get no end of opportunities to put your point of view across this week, and if you take advantage of them you will find that partnerships in general and relationships in particular will go well. It’s not all about “you”, it’s all about “us”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You seem to believe that you have to do everything now, immediately, this very moment. Why? Slow down a bit and take each moment and each task as it comes. Don’t worry that you won’t have time – you will always have time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

While everyone else is running around at top speed trying to get an advantage over their rivals you will be taking it easy and waiting for the right opportunity to come to you – and it will. You don’t have to chase after success, it will chase after you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The reason a certain person is talking so fast is because they don’t want you to stop and think about what they are saying – and that’s because they have something to hide. If your sixth sense tells you to be on your guard, don’t ignore it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Most of the time it is you who is the centre of attention but you must let others share in the limelight this week. There is always something new to learn and what you learn together is far more important than what you learn on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Pay attention to what your inner voice tells you today because if you get caught up in the world and its problems you may miss something of considerable importance. Not all the answers you need are to be found “out there”. Let your heart guide you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don’t let anyone tell you that your aims are misguided because only you know what you are capable of and what your destiny should be. If you feel drawn toward a particular vocation you must give yourself permission to explore it.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

