IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more open you are to the world around you this year the more your luck will improve. If you can get past the nagging doubt that you are not as talented as you would like to be you may surprise yourself and create something truly remarkable.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will receive an offer of some sort today and if you are smart you will grab it with both hands. By all means make a few inquiries first but don’t take too long about it or one of your rivals could snatch it from under your nose.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Do what you can to brighten up the day of a friend or family member who is feeling a bit depressed. Your can-do attitude is exactly what they need to get their act together and get back into the mainstream of life. A smile cures all ills.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is no point feeling guilty about something that you did not cause. Under no circumstances allow others to persuade you that you are somehow at fault – they are simply trying to deflect the blame. Point the finger right back at them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Partners and loved ones will do anything you ask of them over the next 24 hours – so ask away! Everyone you meet will want to do you favours and make you happy. Why? Because it makes them feel happy too. Why should you deny them?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Certain people may say you have to act quickly but only because they will benefit from what you do. If you don’t feel much like making an effort today then by all means hold off until you do. There is no need to rush things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Set yourself short-term goals today, goals you can reach without too much of an effort. If you want to get the best out of the next 24 hours you must find ways to relax. Better that you do nothing than you do too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There is nothing that friends and family members will not do for you today. Money matters and business issues are under excellent stars and financial deals agreed and signed now will reap major rewards before the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don’t be too tough on yourself Scorpio – not even someone as clever as you can get it right every time. There is no point dwelling on your failures and no need to when the planets indicate there are plenty of successes coming your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will hear something today that you can, if you wish, turn to your advantage but ask yourself first if it is the right thing to do. If you are told something in confidence don’t pass the information on just for the fun of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will be in a generous mood over the next 24 hours, especially with those who have been generous with you in the past. Let them know, by actions as well as words, how much you appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to trust certain people but the fact is you must. Yes, of course, it’s possible that they might betray you, but do you really want to go through life worrying about things that may never happen? Get over it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Friends and work colleagues will rally round and make life easier for you over the next few days and you will be immensely grateful for their generosity of spirit. Most likely it is karmic repayment for what you have done for them in the past.

