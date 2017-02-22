IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to aim high but don’t get carried away and set yourself targets that are clearly out of reach. If you know what you are capable of there is every reason to believe this will be an incredible year.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Be proud of what you have achieved and don’t let anyone try to convince you that you should have done more or should have done better. On this occasion, criticism is not a sign that you are doing it wrong but that you are doing it right!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If your conscience is clear then you don’t have to worry about what happens today. Accusations will be flying this way and that but none of them will stick to you, not least because everyone can see that you are not in the least bit concerned.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Try not to take unnecessary risks today, especially where finances and friendships are concerned. The planets warn if you lend money, even to someone you trust, it could become a bone of contention later in the year. You don’t have to be their piggy bank!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today’s Mars-Pluto link means you won’t get far on your own, and even if you did something would happen to bring your plans crashing down. You may think that other people need you more than you need them but why take the risk?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you lack enthusiasm for what others are expecting you to do today then make your excuses and do something else. There will be plenty of time over the next few weeks to catch up on your chores – for now you must focus on having fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Anything of a creative nature will go well for you now but it will go even better if you make a conscious effort to bring other people into your plans. Friends and family members would love to contribute but will only do so if you ask them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Today’s Mars-Pluto link suggests you will be torn between whether to focus on family matters or your career ambitions. If you have to make an either/or decision put your home life first – it is the foundation on which everything else is built.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Socially this will be an enjoyable day but not everyone will be happy that you are out there having the time of your life. Maybe they have a point, maybe you should take care of other responsibilities first. And maybe the moon really is made of cheese!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will need to be on the ball today as there are people out there who won’t hesitate to part you from your cash if they can see a way to do it. You don’t have to be suspicious of everyone you meet but check them out just the same.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means work hard but don’t try to do it all by yourself. Pluto in your sign gives you no end of energy but even a Capricorn has limits and if you don’t know what yours are yet you may find out quicker than you expected!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

By all means get tough with someone who in some way or other has let you down but don’t go over the top – the punishment must fit the crime. If you come down on them too hard you are sure to create unnecessary resentment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It’s not easy being a role model but the fact is people look up to you and you must keep that in mind over the days and weeks to come. Make sure you always set a good example and only do what is inspiring and uplifting.

