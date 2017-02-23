IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will go all out to prove yourself this year and will enjoy considerable success. Mind planet Mercury links with Saturn, planet of achievement, on your birthday, so you won’t settle for second best, either from other people or from yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If your rivals know more about you than you know about them that puts you at a big disadvantage. As from today you need to be a bit less open about what you are up to. You must always keep others guessing. Knowledge is power.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Be true to your principles today and resist the temptation to cut corners merely because you can. This is a good time for friendships and group activities and it will be even better if you can show you can be trusted to do the right thing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You want to be seen as a success in your career and with the sun moving through the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world at large there is no reason why you should not reach the top some time soon. Go for it!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Trust your instincts and keep on trusting them even though some people you deal with insist that you have got it all wrong. The knowledge you need comes not from without but from within, so listen to what your inner voice is trying to say.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something you have kept quiet about for a long time will come to the surface over the next few days. In a way it will be a relief as you will no longer have to play silly games and pretend to be someone you know you are not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself over the next 24 hours because loved ones will know in an instant what it is you are trying to hide. Be honest about what is going on in your life – and in your head!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Not everyone shares your warped sense of humour, so don’t be surprised if a friend or colleague doesn’t get the joke while you are rolling around the floor laughing your head off. That applies doubly, of course, if the joke is on them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

This is a hugely positive time of the year for you but to make the most of it you must be more outgoing. You cannot just sit there hoping that life will come to you. Grab it by the scruff of the neck and make it do your bidding!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You sometimes have a tendency to browbeat others with your opinions and it can get a bit tedious after a while. Yes, of course, you know what you are talking about. Yes, of course, you know you are right. But don’t go on about it so much!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your attitude is remarkably positive at the moment and for once you are not in the least bit reserved. Not everyone will agree with your aims but that won’t worry you in the slightest. You’re in one of those “can-do” moods that make all things possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart suggests that if you want to get rich you can find ways to make it happen. Between now and the solar eclipse on the 26th opportunities to identify new sources of income won’t be hard to come by.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

By all means take risks over the next few days but make sure they are calculated risks. While the sun is in your sign your confidence will soar but that does not mean you can ignore common sense. Make sure you know what you are doing.

