IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your attitude about material things such as money and possessions will change a lot over the coming 12 months. It will finally dawn on you that it’s people who count, not inanimate objects. There are many and varied ways to be rich in this world.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There are ways to get friends and colleagues to help you without using threats or underhand methods. People will respond positively if you approach them in the right way – that is, as partners to be appreciated, not as rivals to be defeated.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You won’t have to come on strong to get your point across today – on the contrary, others are more likely to believe what you say if you say it calmly and clearly and let them make up their own minds about it. They know you’re sincere.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will get on well with most people today but you must not allow yourself to be fooled into thinking that everyone wants the best for you. Be especially wary of people who promise you the world later on if you do something for them now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Someone you meet today will set your heart racing but you are advised not to throw yourself into a new relationship just yet. The planets warn there is no guarantee it will develop into something long lasting, so enjoy it for what it is, for now.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some things are worth worrying about and some things are not and money matters, in particular, won’t mean as much to you over the next few days as they have done in recent weeks. That’s good. There are more important things in life than being rich.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Venus in the relationship area of your chart encourages you to view life from a more loving perspective and if you can do that this should be a pretty good day. It could even be a great day if you let a special someone get closer to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You don’t need anyone’s permission for what you are planning to do. All you need is the confidence to start and the courage to follow through until you have made a success of your project. Even the doubters will praise your efforts in the end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your confidence is sky-high at the moment and will go even higher over the next few days. Creative activities are under especially good stars, so follow your muse and don’t let anyone tell you that you will fail. You’re a winner all the way!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Use your charm to get past people’s defences so you can manoeuvre them in a direction that benefits you personally. If you make friends with the right sort of people today there is no telling where it might lead, socially and professionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the travel area of your chart will smooth your path wherever you go and whatever you do today, so don’t limit yourself in any way, shape or form. Make it your aim to be a free spirit in everything you think, say and do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Make sure that what you wish for today is what you truly desire because not only will you get it but you won’t be able to give it back if you decide later on that it’s not what you wanted after all. Wishes can be powerful – and dangerous.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You don’t need to be overly assertive to get what you want. The approaching eclipse will empower you in ways that bring the good things in life to your door without too much of an effort on your part. Relax into life and let it reward you.

