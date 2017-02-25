IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everything will come right for you now. After months, maybe even years, of being unable to see the best way forward your mind will click into gear and you will know in an instant what needs to be done. All things – yes, all things – are possible.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Do something out of the ordinary this weekend, something you would not usually dare to attempt. What that something is only you can know for sure but there is little doubt that you will have a fun time – and maybe make some money too.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you keep things simple over the next 48 hours you won’t go far wrong. Identify what it is that you want and decide how you intend to get it, then devote your time and attention to making it yours. There is no doubt you will succeed.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A solar eclipse in the career area of your chart means this is the ideal time to put yourself forward and show the world what you can do. Employers and other important people will be impressed by your can-do attitude and reward you well.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you can get yourself motivated about what you are expected to do this weekend you will find that it becomes a pleasure rather than a chore. But make time for your own desires too – you don’t have to focus entirely on other people’s needs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have been carrying around far too much emotional baggage of late and it’s time to get rid of it once and for all. What happens over the next 48 hours will help you come to terms with the past, then you can and you must move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Because today’s eclipse falls in your opposite sign of Pisces you may find yourself up against someone who is needlessly aggressive. You must not get aggressive in return. Be firm – let them know you will not be pushed around – but play it cool too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will have to fight for your right to set your own agenda this weekend. Other people, both in your private life and at work, will want to move you around like a pawn on a chessboard but you don’t have to let it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are so full of energy at the moment that you fear you may burst! Don’t worry, nothing so dramatic is going to happen, but you do need to find an outlet for your pent-up creativity. What is the one thing you do really well? Now do it brilliantly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The task you have to tackle this weekend may seem daunting but if you face it with a song in your heart and a positive mental attitude it will be far easier than you expected. You may even find you quite enjoy being put to the test.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks you are too cautious will have to think again this weekend as a solar eclipse in the most open and outgoing area of your chart inspires you to visit new places, meet new people and do new things. Don’t exhaust yourself though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you are down on your luck financially don’t despair because the current eclipse will help you find new ways of raising cash. If you make an effort to balance the books you may be surprised how quickly you are making a profit again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

This weekend’s eclipse in your sign demands that you throw caution to the wind and do those things you have so often dreamed about but so rarely got around to. Yes, you can be the next big thing. Yes, you can be a star. Just do it!

