IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A solar eclipse on your birthday is just about the best cosmic influence anyone could ask for, so forget about the past and set your sights on the future. You have the talent to make a name for yourself and soon you will get the opportunity to use it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may be feeling a bit fragile this week. If so, steer clear of situations that are challenging and stay away from people who annoy you, especially the kind who never stop complaining. Sometimes it’s best to restrict yourself to your own company.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Is it possible to be too nice for your own good? Yes it is. Be generous by all means this week, especially with your time and your sympathy, but recognize that others will only change their ways when they are ready to do so. You can’t force them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Wonderful cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you will no longer be able to kid yourself about what is possible and what is not. It’s time to get serious about your ambitions and it’s time to realize that your limits are largely self-imposed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and it will get even better over the next few days. The only negativity is on the work front where someone is getting on your nerves to such an extent that a parting of the ways seems likely.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Put a name to the fears that have been haunting you and then do something about them. Most likely you have been worrying for no good reason but even if you were right to be anxious it won’t be such a big deal over the coming week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It may seem as if you have no control over what is going on in your life but it really doesn’t matter. What does matter is that you stay in control of your own emotions. It’s how you react to events that determines whether you win or lose.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you stay calm this week you will make a good impression on people whose power and authority you need on your side. While everyone else is panicking you will be the picture of tranquillity – which probably means you don’t know what is going on!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Creatively and romantically you have so much going for you at the moment but to make the most of it you will need to be a bit less set in your ways. Try not to be so suspicious of change – sometimes, as now, it can be good for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will learn something interesting over the next few days and to begin with at least you should keep it to yourself. Knowledge is power and if this particular knowledge gets into the hands of the wrong people the consequences could be dire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You don’t have to feel guilty about going out and having a good time. Sometimes it’s good to get away from duties and chores and this week’s eclipse means you have every right and every reason to put a bit of fun back into your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You know what changes need to be made in your life and you know that the sooner you make them the better off you will be, both financially and emotionally. Make an effort to get your affairs in order over the next seven days.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You feel whole and alive and ready to take on the world. The coming week could be one of the best of the year for you, so promise yourself now that you will take full advantage of the many opportunities about to come your way.

