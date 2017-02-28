IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Power struggles and clashes with people in positions of authority are likely this year but if you stay calm and resist the urge to think in terms of “allies” and “enemies” you will come through unscathed – and maybe, just maybe, considerably richer.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The more you do for other people now the more they will do for you later on. Don’t waste time trying to work out if they deserve to be helped or not – that is not your concern. Just do what you can, when you can and where you can.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It’s time to start turning your ideals into actions. Use your formidable powers of persuasion to get others to join your crusade – if your cause is worth fighting for they won’t hesitate to support you. Yes, together you can change the world.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you feel the need to prove yourself, now is the time. The planets have endowed you with the courage to make things happen, and the confidence to see what you start through to the end. Believe in yourself, then act on that belief.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are on a winning streak at the moment and it will get even better over the next few days. Whatever you put your mind to will work out for the best, so think big and don’t let anyone tell you that certain goals cannot be reached.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you think sensibly and act wisely over the next few days you are sure to improve your financial position. But you must think long-term. Don’t go for easy profits now when, with a little bit of patience, you could strike it rich later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may have to adapt to other people’s plans today but it’s no big deal. Sit back and let friends and work colleagues call the shots. One way or another you will end up in the right place, so why work up a sweat when you don’t have to?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will get a lot done over the next few days but your efforts will be so much more productive if you limit yourself to just one or two major tasks. Your creative potential is huge at the moment but needs to be focused in a single direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will be remarkably outgoing and courageous over the next few days. Aim as high as you can and don’t be surprised when you reach levels of achievement that you previously thought were beyond you. If you can imagine it you can do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun in the domestic area of your chart will bring certain problems to a head today but that’s good because it means you will have to deal with them, instead of ignoring them like you usually do. You must face up to family and emotional issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will be extremely busy over the next 24 hours, both professionally and socially. If you can find a way to mix business with pleasure this could be one of the most productive times of the year. Be careful you don’t exhaust yourself though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be of the opinion that certain people have been getting rich at your expense. If so, you need to make it clear to them that the free ride is over. You don’t have to get heavy about it but you must sound as if you mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

This is a time of great potential and whatever it is you have been working on in secret for the past few months must now be brought into the light so everyone can see what you are up to. You don’t have to be modest about your brilliance.

