IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Socially this will be a year to remember. Romantically too there are some fun times on the horizon. No matter how dismal the world may sometimes look it is still a wonderful place, so quit worrying, start smiling and live with joy in your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid making deals or making decisions of a financial kind over the next 24 hours. A few days from now you will find that your viewpoint has changed radically and that what you thought was a good deal was in fact nothing of the kind.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not want to admit that other people have the upper hand at the moment but you have no choice in the matter. Just because you would like to believe that you can do as you please does not make it a fact. Face up to reality.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means get started on a new plan or project but don’t expect it to take off for a while yet. No matter how eager you are to begin what you hope will make your name and make your fortune it will pay you to be patient.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can succeed and you will succeed but you will succeed quicker if you get help from people who share your ambitions. You won’t agree with them on every minor point but on the big points your minds are on the same wavelength.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been carrying a lot of burdens of late, including the burden of a guilty conscience, and it’s about time you got rid of it. Let others know that you are genuinely sorry for what you have done. They will be happy to forgive and forget.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be much more sociable than usual over the next few days, so go where the music is playing and the people are dancing and have a good time. Put your troubles behind you and do what makes you feel most alive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A hasty decision could make you unpopular with partners and colleagues, especially if it costs them money they cannot afford to lose. Easy come, easy go may be the kind of philosophy that inspires you but it could also lose you some important friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time trying to get the approval of other people for your plans because it won’t be forthcoming. They will be in a more receptive frame of mind next week – by which time you will be a success anyway and won’t need their blessing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This may not be an easy time for you but you can make things easier for yourself by refusing to take anything too seriously. It may seem as if people are deliberately letting you down but everyone is a bit confused at the moment, so make allowances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are going to move forward with some kind of project you will need assistance from people who have the resources you need. Use your powers of persuasion to show them how your success and their success depend on each other.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to realize that it isn’t worth wasting your time and your energy on striving for something that means nothing to you. The only battles that are worth fighting are the ones that either enrich you personally or make the world a better place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means defend what you believe in today but don’t go further than that and try to persuade other people to adopt your cause as their own. Never forget that they are as entitled to their perspective as you are to yours.

