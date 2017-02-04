IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to sacrifice some of your personal freedom over the coming 12 months as people who depend on you become even more demanding. Don’t think of it as a chore, think of it as an opportunity to show your caring side.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is one of those occasions when you can afford to sit back and let others guide you. Cosmic activity in and around the friendship area of your chart means you have nothing to fear from relatives and colleagues. They want only what is best for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop worrying about the little things in life and focus on the big things. Others can get worked up about nothing much this weekend if they so wish, but by allowing your mind to embrace a wider perspective you will realize it’s not worth the trouble.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are now quietly confident that you are on the right track and what happens over the next few days will confirm that as a fact. Your best efforts will come later in the year but you can still make a good impression right here and right now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you put other people’s needs ahead of your own this weekend you will make up for it later in the month when it is you who needs a favour of some kind. Make sure those who come to you for advice are treated with the respect they deserve.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Jupiter begins one of its retrograde phase in the communications area of your chart on Monday words are unlikely to come easy to you. Take the cosmic hint and save what you have to say for another day. Even if it’s important, it will wait.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart means you will find it hard to hold on to your cash. If you cannot resist the urge to spend at least splash out on things that hold their value. You may have to sell them back later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

How others see you is largely a matter of how you choose to see yourself, so put on a brave face and pretend that recent setbacks have not affected you in the slightest. If you act that way you may be surprised to find you feel that way too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Shun the limelight this weekend and spend some time thinking about your plans for the rest of the year. The more mental effort you put in now the more likely it is you will be in the right frame of mind to make things happen later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you make friends with over the next 48 hours will change the way you look at the world. At the very least they will inspire you to believe that even the bad things that happen are part of a universal plan that is fundamentally good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stay calm and refuse to let the pressure get to you. Employers and other authority figures will pile so much work on your shoulders this weekend that you may doubt you can get through it all. But you can and you will, if you don’t panic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Set yourself new targets this weekend and make them the kind that force you to stretch yourself above and beyond your usual limits. Don’t let others persuade you to rein in your ambitions – despite what they say you have what it takes to succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Where money matters are concerned you cannot afford to be vague. Know what it is you need and make sure you are in a position to get it. Personal feelings such as friendship cannot be allowed to get in the way of the financial bottom line.

