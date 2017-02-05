IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only should you be setting yourself new targets but you should also be trying out new methods and routines. Experiment with changes in your daily schedule and you may discover a time-saving technique that changes your life in miraculous ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do something unexpected this week, maybe something you have never done before. The planets suggest you can be as outrageous as you please over the next seven days – you will be forgiven (almost) anything. But don’t push your luck to extremes!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how hard others try to annoy you over the next few days you must keep your eye on the ball and keep your mind on your long-term goals. There is no way you can fail so long as you stay calm and ignore the critics.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to rely on other people – you have what it takes to go it alone. With Mercury, your ruler, joining the sun in the sympathetic sign of Aquarius your mind will work quicker than usual – and it already works quicker than most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must get yourself organized Cancer. Yes, of course, you enjoy leaving things to the very last moment – deadlines bring out the best in you – but the planets warn if you don’t get your act together this week your rivals will pull ahead of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t hesitate to take a few risks this week and almost certainly they will work out for the best. If there is any doubt at all in your mind just ask a trusted friend for their opinion. They may be able to see pitfalls that you have missed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be more assertive, especially on the work front where you appear to be letting other people set the pace and even set targets for you. Put your own needs first this week and if colleagues and employers don’t like it – tough!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, joins the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart this week, so you will have plenty to say for yourself over the next few days. Just be careful you don’t give away secrets to people who don’t need to know them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is an excellent time to commit yourself to an objective that may not yield results in the short-term but which, over time, could be a real money-spinner. Think in periods of months and years but act by the hour, the minute, the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something will challenge you this week and if you rise to that challenge you will not only come through unscathed but with your reputation on a high. Rivals may look tough but they are more scared of you than you need be of them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore any and all criticism and do what you know to be right. There will always be people who want to pick holes in your ideas, but only because they don’t have any ideas of their own. Rise above them – you are bigger and better than they’ll ever be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful what you ask for over the next few days because with mind planet Mercury joining the sun in your sign you may get it quicker than you expected. Words can be powerful things, so watch what you say and only say it if you mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart warns that your emotions are on a knife-edge. It’s okay to be open about your feelings – in fact it’s good – but don’t go to extremes. You don’t have to bare your soul.

