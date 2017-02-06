IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is strong on your birthday this year, so Lady Luck will be on your side more often than not. For best results though you must stay flexible, in thought, word and deed. Aim to be the first to react to major changes.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you promised to do something for a friend you cannot change your mind now. It may cost more than you expected but if you try to wriggle out of it your reputation will suffer, and that could cost you a lot more in the long-term.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Too many people have a say in your affairs at the moment and if you don’t do something about it soon they will make your life a misery. You have got to get tough. Let them know that you alone will decide the course of your future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The more someone insists that you follow their lead the more you must insist that you will go your own way. This is a battle of wills you cannot afford to lose because the outcome will decide the level of freedom you have for months to come.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If there is something you feel guilty about, something that has been nagging at your conscience, now is the time to own up to it. You may be surprised how little others seem to care about what you thought was a major crime.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone you work or do business with is looking around for someone on whom they can pin the blame for their mistakes – don’t let that someone be you! Let them, and everyone else, know that you won’t be the fall guy for their stupidity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

For some strange reason you are reluctant to take chances at the moment and that may not be such a bad thing. A lot will happen between now and the lunar eclipse on the 11th, so conserve your energy for the battles to come.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Whatever the temptation may be to commit yourself to something new you must resist. With luck planet Jupiter turning retrograde in your sign today, what looks like a great deal now may look the exact opposite later on, so bide your time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Something you said a week or two back will return to haunt you today but there is no point getting angry with yourself about it. You do have a tendency to open your mouth and put both feet in it – and you’re not the sort to change!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not be the sensitive sort but what a friend says about you today will hurt. You will smile and pretend that you could not care less but you should also find out why they are so critical of you. Was it something you said or did?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not have much time for people who find it hard to make up their minds or take action but if you get too impatient it will only make matters worse. Make allowances for those who do not share your level of intellect or ambition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign may be making you more ambitious than usual, but because Jupiter is beginning one of its retrograde phases you must make sure all your actions are ethical. The end does not justify the means, not now, not ever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You must play by the rules over the next few days, because if you cut corners or do anything underhanded you will be forced to pay for it around the time of the lunar eclipse on the 11th. Honesty is essential, both at home and at work.

