IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem to some people as if you have taken leave of your senses but in fact you have found them. Now at last you know what your destiny is you intend to embrace it and never waste time on trivialities again. Good for you!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You could fool yourself into believing that something is true today when clearly it is not. You may be in the mood to take chances but if you step out of your comfort zone you must do so as part of a team. Spread the love – and the risk!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to spell out in plain and simple language what it is you expect of other people. Both at home and at work misunderstandings are likely, so take your time and make sure everyone knows what they are supposed to be doing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

By all means listen to what friends and family members have to tell you today but only follow their advice if your inner voice agrees with them. If it does not then you must have the courage to go your own way and do your own thing.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to be extra careful when dealing with money matters as the planets warn you could be easily misled. Anything that sounds too good to be true most likely is, so don’t let your enthusiasm get the better of you – it could cost you a fortune.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It will pay you to keep your thoughts to yourself over the next 24 hours. With Mercury moving into your opposite sign that may not be easy but if you criticize certain people it could rebound on you in ways you had not expected.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Not everything in life happens for a reason and if you keep that thought in mind today you won’t get as upset as you might have done. Anything that makes your blood pressure shoot up is best avoided. Pretend none of it matters. Most likely it doesn’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to make sense of something that is clearly illogical. A number of strange, even bizarre, things are likely to happen over the next few days but none of them can do you much harm so don’t take them, or yourself, too seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may want to announce your intentions to the world but cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart suggests it might be wise to wait a bit. If you speak too soon it could give your rivals a chance to scupper your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Good news of one sort or another will come your way over the next 24 hours but don’t get too excited about it because there is still a lot of work to be done before you reach your long-term goal. Always keep your eyes on the prize.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You must be honest in everything you say and do today, because if you try to deceive other people they will in turn deceive you, and on balance you will lose out the most. Make sure everything you are involved in is above suspicion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Mercury’s move into your sign today will remove the mental block that has been keeping you from seeing what is really going on in the world. Once you realize how comprehensively your ideals have been betrayed you will go on the warpath.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You seem to be working more for other people than you are for yourself at the moment and that needs to change. It’s time to get a grip on the situation and let those who are taking advantage of you know that the free ride is over.

