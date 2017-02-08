IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may want to be top dog in everything you do but is that a realistic ambition? Start your birthday the way you mean to go on over the coming year: Identify your most important goal and focus all your time, energy and talent on that thing alone.

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

There are certain ideals you believe in which you will never compromise, no matter how much others might offer you to go against them. Material gain is not your priority, nor will it ever be, and you need to let others know that today.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you have a long-term plan, because if you are of two minds about which direction you are heading chances are you will get nowhere at all. Make a choice and stick with it – there can be no going back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The restrictions that have held you back for so long have now all but disappeared, so stop wasting time and energy on things that don’t really matter and focus on what is most likely to change your world for the better. Be brilliant Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Anything to do with money must be handled with care over the next few days, as the closer you get to the lunar eclipse at the weekend the more likely it is that mistakes will cost you. You can win a lot but you can lose a lot too.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun in your opposite sign of Aquarius means you are about halfway through your solar year, the midpoint between one birthday and the next, making this an excellent time to take stock of how far you have come – and how far you still have to go.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Wave goodbye to wishful thinking and focus only on the realities of your present situation. That does not mean your dreams will not come true, but it does mean you need to get serious about which of them stand a genuine chance of success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

What happens today will bring a smile to your face and help you believe that happiness and success are yours for the asking. For truly awesome results don’t stick with tried and trusted ways of doing things – do something new and exciting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You cannot keep up such a frantic pace, not if you value your health. The planets indicate that you need to take a breather today and the best way to do that is to spend more time with people in whose company you feel most relaxed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are perfectly placed to turn a bad situation around and turn it into something that benefits you. Having learned from your mistakes you will find it easy to put the pressure on people who previously put pressure on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

What occurs over the next three or four days will remind you that you should never take anything for granted. Whatever it is you value most in life that is what you must now protect at all costs. Always be strong for those you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you have planned ahead and given some serious thought to what you want to be doing over the next few weeks then this could be and should be one of the very best times of the year. Don’t let anyone persuade you to follow a different course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The most important thing today is that you keep things in perspective and don’t let anything upset your equilibrium. This is a time for quiet reflection, but it must be the kind of reflection that looks ahead. The past is gone and cannot be changed.

