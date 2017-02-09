IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can no longer deny the fact that you need to strike out on your own. Inevitably that will make some people angry, especially those who thought they had you under their thumb, but their feelings are irrelevant. It’s time to follow your star.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You won’t have to work hard to make a good impression today. People in positions of power realize what an asset you are and it won’t be long before they offer you something better, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to say “yes”.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may be desperate to get to the top but ambition alone won’t be enough to bring happiness – you need to pursue something that you feel is worthy of your time and energy. What that something might be will be a little clearer today.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Do something different today, something out of the ordinary. A wonderful sun-Uranus link means you are inclined to take the sort of chances that even a Gemini might normally think twice about. But these are not normal times, so go for it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to get out of the habit of trying to do everything alone. While the sun remains in the wealth area of your chart it will pay you to be a bit less independent. You don’t have to like people to be able to work with them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The approaching lunar eclipse is already beginning to pile on the pressure but you can make things easier by taking nothing too seriously, least of all yourself. Don’t focus on winning, focus on having a good time – ultimately it’s the only thing that matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may have certain duties to carry out but it does not mean you have to be a slave to other people’s desires. Make sure everyone knows that you are not in the mood to take orders, least of all from people you do not respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Aquarius means you not only have enough energy and enthusiasm to get things done for yourself but for other people as well. Just make sure those that you help are those who truly deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Stand back from your everyday worries and see life from a wider perspective. It can at times be easy to believe that the odds are stacked against you but that is an illusion brought about by too narrow a focus. Expand your horizons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

According to the planets you are not much in the mood for serious things at the moment, so get what has to be done quickly, then move on to something more enjoyable. Social activities of all kinds are under excellent stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Money matters and other material aspects of life may be important but don’t focus on them to the exclusion of everything else. Your main goal today must be to balance your pursuit of money and possessions with something of a more spiritual nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign links with changes planet Uranus today, so something is likely to happen that disrupts your routine and forces you to think and act quickly. Others will be amazed how easily you turn a negative situation into a positive one.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Keep what you hear to yourself today, especially if it is something that might endanger the status quo. There is a time to rock the boat but the planets indicate that time is not yet, so keep thinking and keep planning – and keep quiet.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error