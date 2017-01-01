IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday means you want to get involved in something important, something of value, something that makes a difference to the world as a whole. Your leadership skills will be much in demand. Use them wisely and generously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Find a way to let others know that you are not much in the mood for talking or socializing. You don’t have to be rude about it but you do have to make it clear that you are not going to waste your time on trivialities any more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make sure everyone knows what it is you desire and how they can help you to get it. There is a great deal you can do on your own as the new year begins but if you get other people involved there are no limits to what you can achieve.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your dealings with important people will improve in leaps and bounds during the early days of the new year. With Venus, planet of harmony, moving into the career area of your chart this week you’re sure to be flavour of the month.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It will feel as if a huge burden has been lifted from your shoulders over the next few days. No one deserves a vacation more than you, so why not start thinking about where you can go later in the year? Make it somewhere exotic.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The intensity of your emotions may surprise you this week, especially if you have been keeping your feelings under lock and key recently. Hopefully it won’t have too harmful an effect on your environment – but better out than in!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It seems you can do no wrong at the moment and when relationship planet Venus moves into your opposite sign on Tuesday the feelings of love and respect you get from friends and family will be wonderful. Enjoy being the centre of attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how ambitious you may be the current cosmic set-up demands that you slow down. Venus, your ruler, moves into the work and well-being area of your chart early in the new year – so put yourself on cruise control and coast for a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even if you are the sort of Scorpio who keeps your feelings under wraps you want to let certain individuals know how much you care for them. As love planet Venus moves into the most affectionate area of your chart this week that won’t be difficult.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sad fact is not everyone is as optimistic about life as you are, so make allowances for those who are feeling down and do what you can to cheer them up. It’s a new year and that should mean new dreams, new ambitions and new beginnings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As from now you will start feeling happier about life, not just because a new year is dawning but because you can see that your potential is unlimited. So you’re an introvert? So what! Get out there and bring some “wow” to the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Venus leaves your sign this week and moves into the money area of your chart, so hopefully your financial worries will fade and you will no longer feel as if you are on the verge of ruin. But no, that does not mean you can go on a spree!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your attitude to life is about to change dramatically. Not only will you be inspired by the start of a new year but with Venus moving into your sign this week you will accept everything that happens with a smile, be it “good” or be it “bad”.

