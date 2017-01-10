IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday means there will be major disruptions, especially on the more personal side of your life. That may not sound like a lot of fun but if you choose to embrace change you can easily find ways to make it work for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a colleague tries to get you on their side today you must resist. They have only their own interests at heart and don’t care about your needs at all. If you give in to pressure you will end up working to promote their aims and ambitions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It would be best to keep your thoughts to yourself if you find yourself working alongside someone whose opinions you do not respect. If you speak up it could start a feud that isn’t worth the time or the energy. Turn your back and walk away.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been a bit too easygoing on the money front lately, thanks in no small part to cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs joint possessions. Tighten up on your cash-flow situation and make sure no one grows rich at your expense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s sun-Uranus link means you won’t hesitate to give your views on a wide range of subjects, whether or not you know a great deal about them. You are entitled to your opinions, of course, but be careful a real expert does not catch you out.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Either steer clear of people whose ideas are negative or challenge what they say. If you let them set the agenda they will undermine your confidence and make you believe that certain things are no longer possible. Everything is possible – for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be your usual critical self today, especially in partnership situations. Do others deserve what you say or is it just a way of covering up your own faults and failings? If it’s the latter you might find it has the opposite effect!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore any tales of woe you might hear today because they are designed to ensnare you. The sad truth is there are people out there who will happily take advantage of your trusting and generous nature if you let them – so don’t let them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be able to keep your thoughts to yourself over the next 24 hours, and why should you when there is so much that needs to be said? Anyone who has been taking liberties will soon learn that a Scorpio is not the best person to cross.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful when dealing with information that could be used against you if it were ever to be made public. Knowledge is power, and the most powerful knowledge is the sort that you keep to yourself, at least until you choose to use it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing today is that you recognize that your views are as valid as everyone else’s. Don’t waste time trying to win people round to your viewpoint – they will follow you without having to be asked if they like what you say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure the terms of any deals you are involved with are rock solid, because if you leave anything to chance it is odds-on that someone will try to cheat you. Don’t carelessly throw away what you have put so much time and effort into.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have a lot to say for yourself today but watch out you don’t come across as too aggressive because that could create enemies where none need exist. You don’t have to take on the world Pisces – the world is very much your friend.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

