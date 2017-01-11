IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Mars and Pluto strong on your birthday the year ahead is sure to be productive, and profitable too. Put a name to your dreams, then go all out to make them come true. Believe in yourself and the universe will believe in you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how easygoing an Aries you may be little things will get under your skin and make you angry today. Those who know you well will read the signs and stay out of your way. Those who don’t know you well will learn the hard way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The way to deal with setbacks, both in your personal life and at work, is to greet them with a smile and pretend they don’t bother you. Although the approaching full moon is sure to cause problems it isn’t the end of the world, so don’t overreact.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because the upcoming full moon cuts across the financial axis of your chart you could lose out in a big way if you let others persuade you that they know what they are doing. Don’t listen to their rosy assertions, listen to your own inner voice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you give in to other people’s demands today the more they will expect of you, so make sure they know you won’t be intimidated. The ones who most deserve your assistance are the ones who don’t make a big noise about it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

While everyone else is running around in a panic today you will be quietly assessing the situation and deciding what needs to be done. The thing that matters most is that you keep your head – that alone will give you an advantage over your rivals.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are entitled to your opinions, of course, but others are entitled to their opinions too, even if they are at odds with your own. If you keep that thought in mind today it will save you from getting involved in arguments that are meaningless.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to say or do things today that people in positions of power might take exception to. The approaching full moon warns that your reputation could suffer if you upset those who call the shots. Don’t start a war that you cannot win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you draw conclusions from limited information you could make a serious error of judgment. The fact is you don’t have to make a decision at all – the best course of action is to leave things as they are. Let the universe sort it all out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you wanted to keep a secret will become public knowledge today and it could be embarrassing. You cannot deny what you have done, so why not go to the other extreme and make the most of it. Most publicity is good publicity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Forget about appealing to logic and common sense because there is precious little of those things about at the moment. The approaching full moon in your opposite sign means that partners and colleagues are ruled by their emotions, so make allowances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to expect too much of yourself over the next two or three days because it’s unlikely that you will get much done. In a way that’s good because you should be thinking more about what’s good for your health – and too much work isn’t!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because tomorrow’s full moon takes place in your fellow water sign of Cancer it won’t affect you as much as it does some people. Even so, you must take care not to get too emotional or it could cloud your judgment. Tears of joy are okay though.

