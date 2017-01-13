IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What have you discovered about the world over the past 12 months? How has it changed your viewpoint? Now you must take what you have learned and apply it to your life on a daily basis. Open your eyes and help other people open their eyes too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Other people may have their opinions but you are the one who is calling the shots and you must not forget that. The more they say you are on the wrong track the more you should take that to mean you are heading in exactly the right direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep your thoughts to yourself over the next 24 hours. The less you say now the more of an impact your ideas and opinions will have a week from now when the sun moves into the area of your chart that governs your reputation and social standing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t be too disappointed if someone lets you down today because you were not that keen on what they were going to do. If you find yourself with time on your hands don’t waste it on meaningless social activities – think about serious issues.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Success in any walk of life comes to those who know what they want, know how to get it and are prepared to put in the hard work. Today’s cosmic set-up warns there are no shortcuts to where you want to be, so toughen up and go the distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure your mind is occupied today because the less you dwell on doubts and fears the better. The game of life is easy to play, so why over-think it? Stop worrying and just act, then you won’t have to play life – it will play you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your critics will delight in telling you what you are doing wrong today and, just this once, it will pay you to listen to what they have to say. According to the planets they really do have your best interests at heart. Strange but true!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes you can be a bit too trusting and the planets warn you should think twice today before giving anyone the benefit of the doubt. Also, be careful what promises you make over the next few days – they could cost you later in the year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have done more than your share of getting and fetching over the past few weeks – now put your feet up and take things easy for a bit. You will have more responsibilities to deal with soon enough, so give your mind and body a rest now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be too proud to seek advice today if you need it. You are rarely short of confidence but by itself it won’t be enough, so be realistic and get help from the experts – just as others come to you for expert advice from time to time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to be too trusting today, especially when dealing with people who seem to know more than you. Even if they are not trying to deceive you it’s likely that you will deceive yourself in some way – and the end result will be the same.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stay calm and don’t let anyone get under your skin. Your emotions are close to the surface at the moment and that could spell trouble if you overreact to something that at most other times you would probably not even notice. Chill out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be no obvious reason why you are having doubts about something that a short time ago you had confidence in but your inner voice must not be ignored. Chances are it has identified a problem that your conscious mind has glossed over.

