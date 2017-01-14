IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will bring no end of life-enhancing experiences and you may at times feel overwhelmed. That’s good. It will force you to stretch yourself physically, mentally and emotionally. You will soon be operating at a much higher level.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must play by the rules this weekend, even if you genuinely believe you can get away with cutting corners. What happens early next week won’t be pleasant if people in positions of power discover you have made choices they disapprove of.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If there is something you have wanted to do for ages but never had the nerve to go ahead with then make it happen this weekend. Fear is an emotion that has held you back far too many times, so get over it and follow your desires.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your good points will be on display this weekend, but with the sun moving through the area of your chart that governs your wealth you must make sure that one of your good points – your generosity – does not cause problems. Don’t give too much away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to work more closely with other people and you need to realize that while your opinions may differ on a range of issues it need not spoil your relationship. It is one of the wonders of life that opposites often work well together.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get carried away with ideas of your own brilliance over the next 48 hours, because later on you may realize that you have missed something that is of great importance. Your ego can be your biggest friend – and your biggest enemy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in Capricorn at this time of year does wonders for your confidence and you certainly believe that all things are possible. However, other influences warn you should limit your activities this weekend to areas where you know what you are doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be overly emotional by nature but you have your moments and you will certainly feel deeply about something over the next 48 hours. The good news is this is the perfect time to let others know how much you care for them. Do it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life seems to be moving at a faster pace every day, and yes it is enjoyable, but there is a danger that in your eagerness to get ahead you might overlook some small but incredibly important detail. Slow down – before something slows you down!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are too free and easy with your money this weekend you could regret it later in the month, so think before you buy. Yes, of course, there are more important things in life than cash but it’s still a crime to squander your resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need a challenge that will bring out the best in you and what happens over the next few days will test you in ways you had not expected. You cannot help but succeed, so long as you have learned from recent mistakes. So, have you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may seem to friends and relatives that you are aiming too high but you know that the higher you aim the more likely it is that you will realize your dreams. Believe in yourself and make impossible things happen. If anyone can do it, you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens over the course of the weekend will open your eyes to new possibilities. The sun in Capricorn at this time of year is especially helpful for group activities, so get involved in team projects. You’ll be on the winning team, of course!

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error