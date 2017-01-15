IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim this year to get along with everyone you meet. The more open and outgoing you are the easier it will be to recognize what you have in common with other people, even with those you have not always thought highly of.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be much in the mood for work over the next few days but that’s okay – you need to slow down and give your batteries time to recharge. The rest of the world won’t mind if you give up your leadership role for a bit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not let your standards slip, especially on the work front where employers and other important people will be watching you closely. If you cut corners they won’t be impressed, so make an effort and keep your reputation intact.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes you can be lead astray and that could be a problem over the net few days. Anyone who tries to tempt you to do things you instinctively know to be wrong must be told in no uncertain terms that you are sticking with the straight and narrow.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more others say you can trust their advice the more suspicious you should be. The planets warn that someone is aiming to take advantage of your generous nature, most likely by getting you to do things they should be doing for themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Deep down you can sense that if you don’t make a big move now you will have to wait a long time before the conditions are this right again. Do what has to be done Leo and do it with all your heart and all your considerable strength.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The only danger now is that you will become so sensitive to other people’s emotions that you put their needs ahead of your own in situations where you should be looking out for number one. A little bit of selfishness is no bad thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are beginning to believe that you only have to put a name to your dream to see it come true. It’s great that your confidence is back but give it a few days before making your move. The sun’s change of signs on Thursday is the game-changer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Saturn in the money area of your chart means you must not be wasteful with your resources. Yes, you may now be able to afford all those nice, shiny things in the shop window but do you actually need them? No you do not!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although the sun moves into the most sociable area of your chart on the 19th try to keep yourself to yourself between now and then. Where popularity is concerned less can often mean more, so ration your public appearances for a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to kiss and make up with those you have fallen out with in recent weeks, because once the sun leaves your sign in midweek you will have more important things to worry about. You don’t want to be watching your back all the time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can persuade almost anyone to do almost anything for you now and you are strongly advised to take advantage of that fact. For best results, use your powers of persuasion to help those in need, not merely to enrich yourself financially.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some people like to rant and rave and make a scene but that kind of melodrama means nothing to you. Someone who acts fierce this week is not really like that at all – in fact their anger comes more from weakness than from strength.

