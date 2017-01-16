IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make sure you get what you are worth. Too often in the past you have accepted less than you deserved because you were too timid to ask for more. Now you must demand more. Those who hold the purse strings know they cannot afford to lose you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to trust your own judgment more. You can always find someone to tell you what you want to hear but if you listen to your inner voice today it will tell you what you need to hear – and that is of far more importance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stick rigidly to the facts today and don’t let those who are good at persuasion talk you into doing things you know to be wrong. The more they try to convince you there is no risk involved the more you can be sure that there is!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make an effort to stay on the good side of people in positions of power. Mars in the career area of your chart warns that if you lock horns with an employer or authority figure today you will come off worse. Be diplomatic.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if someone is keeping something from you, and maybe they are, but it is unlikely to be anything of great importance, so don’t make a fuss about it. Whatever is going on behind the scenes won’t affect you in a negative way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t give away information that you are not required to give away. Knowledge is power and the more others know about what you are planning to do the more power they will have over you. Boasting could cost you money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people don’t give you a moment’s peace – all they ever do is complain. You know what you have to do, you have to cut them out of your life completely. Don’t worry about appearing rude, it’s the only way to shut them up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you start the week in low spirits you must find ways to cheer yourself up again. Do something that takes your mind off your troubles, such as they are. What is it that makes you laugh the most? Focus on it and ignore everything else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone who usually supports you suddenly becomes obstructive then, obviously, something has gone wrong with your relationship. Find out what that something is and take steps to put it right. It could be they just need a bit more attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you so pessimistic about your long-term prospects? Most likely it is the influence of Saturn in your sign, making you see clouds where in fact there are blue skies in all directions. Stop fearing the worst Sag – it’s unlikely ever to happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Life is good and getting better by the day, the hour, the minute. You may find that hard to believe right now but you will believe it by the end of the day. Get out there into the world and show everyone what star quality looks like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to be too concerned with money matters and business issues today. Mars in the main financial area of your chart makes you more adventurous than usual but Neptune warns you could be duped by people who know how to play on your greed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is still a good time for friendships and group activities and someone you have admired from afar will come into your orbit over the next 24 hours. Impress them with your wit and charm and soon you will be the best of buddies.

