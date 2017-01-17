IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Push yourself beyond your limits. Aim higher than you have ever dared aim before. Too often in the past you have failed to live up to your full potential but this time you can and you must go all the way. Be the best you can be this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you try too hard to make a good impression today you may end up turning important people against you. There is no point pretending to be something you are not because others will see through your act sooner or later. Be true to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life has been good to you of late and you may be thinking that you don’t have to try too hard, but if you take that attitude too far it could lead to disaster. Check every detail twice at least, because small mistakes could have big repercussions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence may be high at the moment but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that nothing can possibly go wrong. This is a good time for making plans but you need to be flexible too. Even the best designs sometimes have to be changed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are under no obligation to go out of your way to help other people and anyone who tells you that you owe them your time, your energy and your money is not to be trusted. Real friends don’t make those kinds of demands.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are things going on behind the scenes that in time will make everything clear but for now you will just have to accept that you don’t have the faintest idea what is going on or why. It will all come right in the end – somehow it always does.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more certain people say you can trust them today the more you should be on your guard. It is unlikely that they are trying to deliberately mislead you but they may not be as in control of events as they like to make out, so tread carefully.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Opportunity will come knocking over the next few days, which is great, but there may be strings attached to what you are offered, so make sure you know what is going on and that you are happy with it. If not, it’s okay to give it a miss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more time and energy you have put into a project the more reluctant you will be to give up on it, but it may be the only sensible course of action now. Sometimes the bravest course of action is to admit defeat and move on to something else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be entitled to get angry with people who have let you down but is it worth the effort? Life will only be an ordeal if you make it an ordeal, so sit back, enjoy the carnival and laugh at others, and at yourself, on a regular basis.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Avoid the temptation to point out where a friend or colleague has been going wrong today because they won’t take kindly to your interference. Even if your intentions are entirely constructive most likely they won’t see it that way, so keep your distance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to play things by ear today but if you do you could regret it. Every step you take, at home and at work, must be thought out well in advance. You can be more adventurous when the sun enters your sign later in the week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you tell someone what they want to hear or what they need to hear? If you truly care for their well-being it must be the latter, even if they go off you for a while. They will thank you later when they realize what a true friend you are.

