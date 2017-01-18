IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday means that both career goals and social activities will be important to you over the coming 12 months. It is imperative that you find a sensible balance, because if you try to do it all you will burn yourself out.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may annoy you that someone you thought was on your side is now criticizing your efforts but it’s only a passing phase, so don’t take it to heart. Maybe, just maybe, there is something you can learn, about them or about yourself, from what they say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to go along with what other people say you should be doing. You have a mind of your own and if you use it today you will discover the course that is right for you. Whether it is right for others is not your concern.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in the career area of your chart can either make or break your reputation, depending on how ambitious and hard-working you choose to be. There will be plenty of time for fun and games later in the month – you must be serious today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone will make you an offer you find hard to refuse today but if you are smart you will dig deeper before saying yay or nay. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link warns it may not be as good a deal as it sounds, at least not for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Avoid getting involved in other people’s quarrels over the next 24 hours because the most likely outcome is that they will unite against you. Keep your distance and keep telling yourself that your intervention is likely to do more harm than good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why do you care so much what other people think about you? It’s not like you to seek approval but for some strange reason you now crave the support of partners and colleagues. Just be careful you don’t pay too much for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore those who say you have bitten off more than you can chew or that your ability does not match up to your ambition. They are completely and utterly wrong. Nothing is beyond your capabilities. Believe in yourself and in your power to change things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence is high at the moment but you still need to be sensible and not take foolish risks. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will encourage you to go further than you have ever gone before, which is fine so long as you are aware of your limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are finding it hard to hide your anxieties at the moment, but why would you want to when there are so many people you can turn to for advice and support? Sagittarius is an independent sign but you don’t have to face each and every situation alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do not – repeat, not – be taken in by some kind of sob story today. You should know by now that tales of woe are more often than not designed to part you from your hard-earned cash. Keep your money in your pocket where it belongs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is so much going on in your world at the moment but you must not allow it to distract you from your No. 1 priority. Which is? Making sure you are secure financially. You will get the chance to make some big bucks – IF you stay focused.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are right to be angry with someone who has let you down but don’t let it eat away at you. Mars in your sign makes all things possible and you will either find a new partner soon or realize that you no longer need anyone else’s assistance.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error