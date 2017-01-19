IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you will be tested to the limit over the coming year. The deeper you are forced to dig into your inner resources the more you will discover you have plenty in reserve. You’re a lot tougher than you look!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to revisit a dream you once had to change the world for the better. New opportunities are coming and if you are willing to give up some of your individuality and join forces with like-minded people this time your dream will come true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart today will make you more assertive and ambitious. You have more talent and potential in your little finger than most other people have in their whole bodies and it’s about time you did something with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it much easier to understand why certain individuals think and act the way they do now the sun is moving into one of the more positive areas of your chart. Remember though that it takes all kinds to make such an interesting world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is nothing to fear but fear itself – that is the message you need to keep telling yourself now that the sun is moving into one of the more anxious areas of your chart. Nothing can really harm you, you can only harm yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to decide whether or not you are going to commit yourself to a partnership of some kind. Don’t worry that you might find it hard to get along with someone who is unlike you in every way – opposites not only attract but are creative too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’ve pushed yourself so hard in recent weeks that you could do with a bit of a rest. The sun’s move into the well-being area of your chart today warns you must slow down considerably, not just physically but mentally and emotionally too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Jupiter in your sign fills you with confidence and as the sun moves in your favour as well today you no doubt believe you are capable of anything. Maybe you are, but that does not mean you should try to do everything. Focus on your No. 1 goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep lines of communication open today and tomorrow because you are going to need them. You don’t have to pretend that you like certain people but you do have to work with them, so make sure your working relationship stays smooth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have struggled to get your message across of late but the sun’s move into the communications area of your chart today will make it easier for you. The only danger is that once you start talking you may not know when to stop!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Material matters will come to the fore over the next few days and it won’t be long before you realize just how free and easy you have been with your cash in recent weeks. Yes, you do need to cut back on your spending – a lot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign as from today will encourage you not only to put a name to your dream but to go out and make it happen as well. Ignore those who say you should wait a while – it’s your time of year and the time to act is now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be doing a lot of thinking over the next few weeks and the conclusions you reach will guide you through the following 12 months. Get past the idea that you cannot change fate – the future is what you choose to make of it.

