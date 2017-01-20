IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means you will discover a new passion over the coming 12 months. By putting your head and your heart into your obsession you will not only find material success but will inspire others to be successful too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As an Aries you are brave in the extreme and will respond in a positive way to the pressure you are now under. Don’t waste time planning what you are going to do because you will do more and do better if you simply react to events.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not allow life’s knocks to get you down. No matter how many times you have failed in the past you will make up for them all over the next few weeks, simply because you believe in yourself and refuse to give up.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been a little too cautious in recent weeks but now the sun is moving in your favour again you will go to the other extreme and take risks willingly. What the results will be remains to be seen but it feels good to be busy again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been exceedingly generous of late but now you must put your own needs first. The sun’s move into the area of your chart that governs joint money matters also means you cannot give away what does not belong to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have fallen behind in your workload recently just accept it and resolve to do something about it at a later date. You may think you have to get certain tasks finished quickly but it isn’t true. Don’t set yourself unrealistic deadlines.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun is now moving through the area of your chart that governs both your work and your well-being, a timely reminder that you need to get the balance right between your career and your physical comfort. Nothing matters more than your health.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your self-belief has taken a few knocks in recent weeks but soon you will be back to your best. But don’t go from one extreme to the other and start thinking that nothing can go wrong. Experience tells you that could lead to disaster.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are more sensitive than you like to admit and what happens today will affect you deeply. No doubt you will put on a brave face as always but you should also open up to someone you trust. A problem shared is a problem halved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not have been your usual outgoing self of late but that will change now the sun is on your side again. There are, however, a few financial loose ends that still need to be tied up, so get on top of them today and then move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stop thinking about what might go wrong in your life and start enjoying all the things that the world has to offer. Something will happen today that makes you realize that most of your problems, if not all of them, are not worth worrying about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your luck will turn over the next few days and it’s about time. You have put up with a lot in recent weeks and although there were times when you almost gave up you kept battling on – and very soon you will get your reward.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will come to the aid of someone in need with no questions asked today and you will be rewarded for your selfless actions in ways that do not involve money or power. The universe repays all good deeds in its own coin.

