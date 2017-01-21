IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be correct in believing that you have not achieved as much as you wanted to on the material level but mentally, emotionally and spiritually you have taken big steps in recent months. Now start turning those steps into huge strides.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is one of the best times of the year for friendships and group activities, so get out into the world and make things happen. What you do alone is important, of course, but what you do with others will change the world for the better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point blaming other people for what has gone wrong of late because it is how you react to events, rather than the events themselves, which matters in the long-term. Your destiny is and always will be in your own hands.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you lack stimulation in your career or your personal life then start making changes. Over the next few weeks you will get lots of opportunities to improve your existence, but don’t turn your life upside down immediately. There is no need to rush.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to make changes to your financial situation and you need to make them soon. The sun in the wealth area of your chart will give you the opportunity and in the long-term you will be healthier not just financially but spiritually too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Partners and loved ones will be more demanding than usual over the next few days and in a number of areas you will have no choice but to do as they say. But you must also make sure they understand that your co-operation only goes so far.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have pushed yourself to extremes in recent weeks and now you need to slow down a bit and take better care of your health. Everyone has limits – yes even a Virgo – and you may now be getting too close to comfort of your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Resist the temptation to rush in and start lots of new things. The sun is now moving through the most dynamic area of your chart but you don’t have to do it all. Identify the one thing that is most important to you and focus on it exclusively.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s move into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart could have a negative effect if you allow yourself to believe that you are falling short of your goals. Don’t be too hard on yourself – you are human like everyone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This will be a fun day for you and the next few weeks will be a lot of fun too. You’ve had some weighty matters to deal with of late but now the pendulum is swinging the other way and you can be your happy-go-lucky self once again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You achieved a lot while the sun was in your sign and there is still a lot you can achieve now. But you do need to cut back on the number of schemes you have on the go because there is no way you can do them all justice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new solar year has begun and you are determined to make it one of the best. There is no reason why the next 12 months should not just be as good as the last 12 months but several times better as well. How big is your ambition?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart means you need to find time to think deeply about your life. What happened to all those dreams you had? There is still time to see them come true. There is always time.

