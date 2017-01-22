IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will win over important people and open doors for you over the coming year and if you are in any way creative your name will soon be up in lights. Don’t settle for second best – your talent deserves every award and reward going.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go out of your way to be friendly over the next seven days. Someone you meet on your travels could turn out to be important to you career-wise and the more outgoing your attitude is the more likely it is they will help you. It costs nothing to smile.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Let employers and other important people know how ambitious you are. The closer you get to next weekend’s new moon the more your confidence will soar, making it easier for you to take centre stage. You don’t have time to be shy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want to travel, to visit places you have never been before, now is the time to stop dreaming and start doing. The sun in Aquarius will inspire a sense of adventure but it is up to you to make plans and then make them happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your time worrying what other people might think about you. The fact is you will have to do things over the coming week that some people take exception to but it’s their problem, not yours. Always be true to your beliefs and ideals.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Any worries you have about a relationship will be laid to rest over the next seven days. The fact is you have rarely been more loved and admired and by the time the new moon on the 28 comes around affection will be flowing freely in both directions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to give ground on certain matters over the next seven days. If you look for compromises you will find them easily enough but if you insist on getting your own way there could be some big disappointments, so meet others halfway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The week ahead could be a cracker, especially if you have the courage to follow your instincts and ignore those who say that what you are trying to do will end in tears. They could be right but they will be the ones crying for doubting your genius.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must be decisive, especially when dealing with loved ones and relatives. If they get the idea that you don’t believe in yourself they may lose confidence in you and look to someone else for advice and assistance. Act as if you are in control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may disapprove of what a friend is planning but you have no right to stop them. If you really care about their well-being you will be there to pick up the pieces when, inevitably, their stupidity brings them crashing back to Earth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

After recent trials and tribulations what happens over the next few days will be more to your liking. In fact, the closer you get to next weekend’s new moon the more likely it is you will come into money – and you could do with a windfall.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign makes all things possible and over the next few weeks everyone will see that you are back to your best. Experience should tell you, of course, that nothing stays the same for long, but that’s okay by you – you enjoy change.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A positive attitude is essential over the next few days, not least because the sun in the most sensitive area of your chart makes irrational fears seem like such a big deal. Nothing bad is likely to happen, so quit worrying and start living again.

