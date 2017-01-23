IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if time is running out, that if you don’t act quickly you will miss the chance to do something special, but it isn’t true. The fact is you are already doing something special, you are making a difference in so many lives. Be happy with that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will speak your mind today and throughout the week and that’s a good thing. The more you stir things up the more likely it is that significant changes will eventually be made. This is definitely not the time to keep your mouth shut Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be the centre of attention at the moment but don’t let it go to your head. The people singing your praises now are just as likely to be criticizing you later in the week, so keep a sense of perspective, and keep your self-respect.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens over the next few days will shake you up a bit but that’s no bad thing. You have begun to settle into a pace that is far too easy for you. Everyone needs to be challenged to think and move faster, Geminis more so than most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do not, repeat not, get involved in other people’s personal affairs, even if they drop hints that they would like you to. Their problems are for them to deal with and learn from – and it’s not as if you don’t have your own issues to deal with.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes you should question what other people tell you today, especially if what they say sounds too good to be true. Just because they claim to be experts does not mean they know what they are talking about. Your own instincts are far more reliable.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find yourself on the defensive today you will have to admit that you brought the situation on yourself, not least by making claims that cannot be backed up by facts. Opinions should be based on evidence, not the other way round.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be wise not to call attention to yourself today. If you make too big a noise someone might get it into their head that you have too much time on your hands and find you something challenging to do. You can live without that!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your ability to stay calm under pressure will come in useful over the next 24 hours. Hopefully the fact that you brought the pressure on yourself will be lost in the rush of people who want to be near you and bask in your glory.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be surprised if you are the odd one out today. Yes, everyone but you seems to be moving in a particular direction but it’s not important. It’s not about being right or being wrong – it’s about the freedom to make your own decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Effects are always preceded by causes and you need to keep that fact in mind today. Also, fate does not punish you or reward you on a whim – it guides you from within so that you move in the direction you are destined to go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not want to move with the times but you no longer have a choice in the matter. Instead of fighting the future why not make it your friend? Change will always come, one way or another, so you might as well embrace it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may find it hard to have confidence in certain people but today’s link between mind planet Mercury and your ruler Neptune will encourage you to get past your mistrust. There can be no room for suspicion in what needs to be done.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error