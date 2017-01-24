IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters and business issues will dominate over the coming 12 months and the most important thing by far is that you cut out of your life both people and situations that cost more than they are worth. Time is money and you must spend both wisely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to believe in yourself today, which is not like you at all. You will at the very least have to think again about plans you made to travel or socialize because new developments mean you may not be able to get away.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you thought you could cope with is no longer under your control and like it or not you need to get help. Don’t worry that you might look weak, the only thing that matters is that you get it sorted by the end of the day.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A close relationship is going through a delicate phase but the good news is it won’t go on too long. The very last thing you must do today is to try to force them to see things from your point of view – they simply don’t possess that capability.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

At some stage today you need to stand up for yourself and let certain people know that you will not be taken advantage of. They may not like what you have to say but that’s not important – what matters is that they believe you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something of a creative nature that you are working on will run into a wall today and you may be tempted to give up on it. Fortunately, this is one of those occasions when what looks like a setback is actually a blessing, so stick with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be in the mood to party at the moment but you don’t have to sink into despair. The planets suggest that if you make an effort to look on the bright side over the next 24 hours you will soon find ways to cheer yourself up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to get uptight if someone you live, work or do business with refuses to see sense today. Yes, they are being obstinate. Yes, they are being stubborn. But if you react to their negativity you will just drive it in further. Ignore them instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone offers to help you out financially today you would be wise to resist the temptation to accept. Chances are there will be strings attached that cause you more problems than you are experiencing at the moment. Thank them and say “no”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Any promises you make today could turn out to be a burden later in the week, so don’t let your enthusiasm get the better of you. You are such a can-do sort of person that sometimes you take on tasks that should really be left alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you learn about yourself over the next few days will help you make a success of your endeavours a few weeks from now when the sun moves in your favour again. Also, try not to dwell on your mistakes – they are not as significant as you fear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could put a friendship at risk today if you try to insist that a colleague follows your example at all times. What’s right for you may not be right for them and could even be dangerous in some situations. Don’t be so tunnel-visioned.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Events over which you have no control will remind you that nothing in life is ever for certain. That might be annoying in the short-term but in the long-term it will open up a whole new world of possibilities. Change is good for you Pisces.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

