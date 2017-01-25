IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you say is important, of course, but how you say it will be crucial over the coming 12 months. If you want to get your message across you must choose words that everyone can understand and use them in ways that are not seen as threatening.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If your sixth sense makes you doubt what certain people are saying or planning you would do well to heed it. There may be no logical reason for your suspicions but on a deeper level you can sense that not everything is what it seems.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone will let you in on a secret today and you must keep it to yourself. If you open your mouth and let others know about it you won’t be the most popular Taurus on the block – and it’s unlikely you will be confided in again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone makes you a stunningly good offer today your first reaction will be to wonder what the catch is. You are not wrong to be suspicious. You know from long experience that nothing worth having ever truly comes for free.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t make a big deal of it if you are required to pay more for something than it is worth today. Why ruin an otherwise enjoyable day for the sake of a few extra dollars? Pay up and be happy. It’s only money after all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to keep embarrassing news away from family and friends because they can read you like a book. No matter how awkward it might be for you personally you must own up and get it over with quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you try to let someone down gently by sugar-coating what you have to tell them it will only prolong the agony. You may not want to be the bearer of bad tidings but according to the planets you have little choice in the matter

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Chances are you won’t be thinking straight today. Now that you know that you are less likely to make the kind of hasty decisions that too often get you into trouble. Money matters and work issues especially must be approached with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more someone tries to pressure you to follow their lead the more you must resist. You know what is right for you and anyone who does not respect your right to make your own choices must be cut out of your life completely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Avoid situations where you do not feel in control of events. You are very much a free spirit and you have every right to come and go as you please. You are also entitled to make your own mistakes. Just make sure you learn from them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something is worrying you and you won’t get over it by trying to ignore it. The only way to deal with the situation is to face it squarely and not be afraid of what you might find. Almost certainly you will find it’s no big deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Listen to what your inner voice tells you and ignore everything else. The planets warn if you let friends or family members persuade you that their way is best you will find yourself heading in a direction you really don’t want to go.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Tread carefully today when talking to loved ones and relatives, because what they tell you may be misleading. Which does not mean they are deliberately trying to deceive you but there is every chance that they themselves have been deceived.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error